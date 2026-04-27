Microsoft's Fourth Failed Invalidation Attempt Brings Newman Infinite Touch Patent Dispute to China Supreme People's Court

Backed by four failed challenges and CNIPA's recent Public Lecture presentation of its "Top 10 Case" designation, the dispute over touchscreen technology used in Windows and Surface devices escalates to its final stage.

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman Infinite, Inc. announced today that its long-running patent infringement dispute against Microsoft has reached the Supreme People's Court of the People's Republic of China. Following an unprecedented 4-0 record in defending its patent validity against Microsoft's challenges, Newman Infinite is now seeking a definitive ruling from China's highest court on infringement by the Windows operating system and Surface product line.

In China, Newman Infinite, Inc. is sometimes translated as "Newman Unlimited." The case centers on Newman Infinite's Chinese patent No. ZL201280055598.3, which covers precision graphical user interface technology. Newman Infinite / Newman Unlimited contends that Microsoft's Windows operating system and Surface line of products infringe the patent. With the case now entering a decisive and final stage before China's highest court, the patent remains fully unchanged from its original grant, after Microsoft's repeated challenges to validity failed.

"Microsoft has thrown everything at this patent, and four times, Chinese authorities have repeatedly upheld its validity," said Matthew Allan Newman, CEO. "As we move to the Supreme People's Court, this case is no longer just about one patent, it's about the integrity of intellectual property for innovators operating in the Chinese market under robust patent laws."

Microsoft's Four Failed Attempts to Invalidate the Patent

Over the course of the dispute, Microsoft has made four separate attempts to invalidate Newman Infinite's patent, and each attempt has failed.

First, Microsoft filed three invalidity petitions before Chinese patent authorities in Shanghai and Beijing. In each proceeding, the patent was affirmed, with all claims remaining valid and enforceable. Microsoft's first invalidity petition, No. 4W116533, was preliminarily rejected on January 4, 2024. Its second, No. 4W117583, was rejected on May 13, 2025, with that ruling reaffirming the earlier outcome. Its third, No. 4W119569, was rejected on October 30, 2025.

Microsoft sought to overturn those outcomes through further review, but those efforts were rejected and the decisions of the patent authorities were affirmed by China's specialized intellectual property courts.

During the infringement trial, Microsoft sidestepped the administrative invalidity process and repeated its invalidity arguments before the court. The trial court summarily dismissed those arguments, giving Newman Infinite a fourth win on validity.

As a result, the patent remains fully intact as the dispute proceeds on infringement.

CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) Top 10 Case Recognition

The case has also received national recognition within China's intellectual property system. In 2025, the China National Intellectual Property Administration, or CNIPA, designated one of the related Newman Infinite, Inc. / Newman Unlimited proceedings as one of its Top 10 Patent Reexamination and Invalidation Cases of 2024, a distinction reserved for matters of particular legal and institutional significance.

The matter was later featured in CNIPA's Public Lecture Series, a one hour internationally broadcast program focused on notable intellectual property rulings and developments. The lecture examined issues raised in the case, including claim interpretation, inventiveness analysis, and backend processing features in user interface patents.

Together, those developments underscore the case's broader relevance beyond the immediate dispute, particularly in the treatment of software patents and human-computer interaction technologies in China.

The Case Now Proceeds Before China's Highest Court

On March 31, 2025, the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court issued a split ruling in the infringement case, deciding 10 of 14 issues in Newman Infinite's favor while leaving key infringement questions unresolved for the Supreme People's Court to consider. Newman Infinite then appealed to the Supreme People's Court, seeking full vindication of its intellectual property rights and a definitive ruling on the remaining infringement issues.

Newman Infinite completed its interim filings during Q4 2025 and now awaits the next stage of the proceedings before the Court.

"With validity challenges now behind us, the remaining issue is infringement," Newman added. "We look forward to presenting that case before China's highest court, an institution that historically upholds CNIPA's administrative decisions in over 92 percent of cases."

Why This Case Matters

The dispute concerns touchscreen and graphical user interface technology used in modern computing devices and software platforms. Its outcome may help shape how software and interface patents are evaluated and enforced in China in disputes involving major multinational technology companies.

More broadly, the case reflects the continuing legal and commercial importance of foundational user interface technologies across operating systems, devices, and global markets. Newman Infinite has also secured corresponding patents in the United States covering the same foundational technology.

Newman Infinite is represented in China in this matter by JointWin Partners of Shanghai.

About Newman Infinite, Inc.

Newman Infinite, Inc. is an American technology company focused on the development and protection of innovative user interface technologies. Founded by Matthew Allan Newman, the company has built a patent portfolio centered on foundational touchscreen and graphical user interface inventions.

SOURCE Limitless Group International Corporation