Microsoft's Iksha Herr to Give Keynote Address at AJMC's 10th Annual Patient-Centered Oncology Care® Conference

The conference, which brings together top-tier oncology experts, will provide exclusive insights into the rapidly changing field of oncology. Attendees will benefit from fully interactive, in-person and virtual panel discussions around clinical pathways, remote patient monitoring, and precision oncology.

Herr's presentation will focus on how data and AI can be leveraged to build a people and patient centric healthcare continuum.

"It's an honor to host an elite panel of talent in a space as vital as oncology," said Mike Hennessy Jr., President and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. "We're thrilled to be among the many innovators working to improve all stakeholders' lives."

Herr will be joined by faculty from such renowned institutions as OneOncology, Texas Oncology, Optum, Intermountain Healthcare, United Healthcare, Moffitt Cancer Center, Emory Healthcare, Tennessee Oncology, City of Hope, Community Oncology Alliance, Association of Community Cancer Centers, US Oncology, Florida Cancer Specialists, Banner Aetna, Pontchartrain Cancer Center, Regional Cancer Care Associates, Quality Cancer Care Alliance, Minnesota Oncology, Northwest Medical Specialists, Cardinal Health, McKesson, Covance, Yale Cancer Center, West Cancer Center & Research Institute, Meharry Vanderbilt Alliance, Farragut Partners, and Frier Levitt, Highmark, Inc., and Anthem, Inc.

The event will begin on Thursday, September 23, 2021 and conclude on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, click here.

About American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policy makers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™ , the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

