Microsoft’s Ray Smith to Headline AI Copilot Summit NA 2025

Oct 31, 2024, 16:35 ET

Opening Keynote by Microsoft VP Ray Smith to Explore the Future of AI Agents and Copilots in Work and Industry Innovation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Communities and the AI Copilot Summit NA Programming Committee Board have announced Ray Smith, VP of AI Agents at Microsoft, will deliver the opening keynote at AI Copilot Summit NA, an AI-first innovation, education, and training event for business and technology professionals running March 17-19, 2025, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines in San Diego, CA.

"I am thrilled to be delivering the Keynote at AI Copilot Summit NA on March 18th at the Hilton Torrey Pines," said Smith, "where I will be sharing how autonomous AI and Copilot Agents are redefining businesses, industries, and how work gets done."

Smith will join over 50 speakers from Microsoft and the broader community being selected by the AI Copilot Programming Committee Board, which includes Microsoft leadership, Users, MVPs, Academia, and Partners, as the event welcomes up to 1,000 attendees that are analyzing why and how AI Agents and Copilots have the potential to transform their businesses.

"On behalf of Dynamic Communities and the board, we are thrilled that Ray will be joining us to deliver the keynote," said John Siefert, CEO of Dynamic Communities. "His unique experience, insights on the impact of AI Agents, and perspective on the future will set the tone for this AI-first event produced for the community, by the community."

The 2025 AI Copilot Programming Committee Board has already received over 60 Call for Speaker submissions to participate in the event and will continue accepting community submissions through November 30.

The AI Copilot Summit NA Programming Committee Board includes the following volunteers for 2025:

  • AJ Ansari, COO, DSWI and Microsoft MVP
  • Bob McAdam, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Tasklet Factory
  • Carmel Wynkoop, Partner in Charge, AI, Analytics & Automation, Armanino
  • Crystal Ahrens, Director, Systems Architecture, HEICO Companies
  • Dewain Robinson, Principal Copilot Solution Architect, Microsoft
  • Grant Dees, Director, Technical Sales, Business Applications, Microsoft
  • Kenny Mullican, CIO, Paragon Films
  • Marie Wiese, CEO, Marketing Copilot and Microsoft MVP
  • Marshall Toplansky, Innovation Professor, Chapman University
  • Michel Simms, VP, AI & Data, Columbus
  • Nathan Bensch, VP, Microsoft Enterprise Services + Technology, enVista
  • Prashant G Bhoyar, GenAI Architect – Office of CTO, AIS and Microsoft MVP
  • Shawn Dorward, VP,  sa.global and Microsoft MVP
  • Seth Bacon, Director, Product & Strategy, RSM

Registration for AI Copilot Summit NA 2025 is now open.

About AI Copilot Summit NA

About Dynamic Communities
Dynamic Communities is the largest independent innovation, education, and training platform for the Microsoft business applications ecosystem of Microsoft employees, users, and partners. Dynamic Communities provides year-round learning and connections through Community Summit North America, Biz Apps Partner Summit, AI Copilot Summit NA, Summit NA Roadshows and the Dynamics Communities user group website, delivering tips, tricks, how-to, and tutorial videos, articles and podcasts.

For more information on our events, resources, and year-round engagement, visit https://copilotsummitna.com

Press Contact:

Stephanie Ulmer
330-603-2511
https://www.dynamiccommunities.com/

SOURCE AI Copilot Summit NA

