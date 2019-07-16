Microsol Resources, an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Announces Expansion to West Coast

Recognizing the high demand by the West Coast architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) community for a support-driven value-added partner focused on the successful implementation of CAD and BIM tools, Microsol Resources has begun to offer its software and services solutions out of Seattle, WA. This effort is being led by Lynn Shultz, an Account Executive with 10 years of experience and industry knowledge who is moving back home after supporting Microsol Resources' New York and Boston clientele.

"We have been delivering world-class customer-focused support to our AEC clientele on the East Coast for over 30 years," said Emilio Krausz, President, Microsol Resources. "It is this level of service that we seek to bring to our growing clientele in the West Coast in general, and in the Seattle and Portland areas in particular. We firmly believe in our ability to impact our clients' workflow by offering answers to everyday challenges presented by implementing increasingly complex design tools."

"I'm thrilled to continue as part of the Microsol Resources team as we expand - offering and supporting our solutions to AEC firms in my hometown," said Lynn Shultz. "I am inspired by the opportunity to work with emerging and established AEC firms in the Pacific Northwest and to provide solutions and services to help them design, collaborate and build more productively."

This latest news reinforces the dedication of Microsol Resources to matching business needs with products and support; one of many reasons that the company has received numerous accolades from Autodesk and exceptional rankings in customer satisfaction.

For additional information about Microsol Resources, visit www.microsolresources.com.

About Microsol Resources

Microsol Resources, an Autodesk Platinum Partner with offices in New York, Boston and Philadelphia, has been delivering integrated solutions to the AEC industries for over 30 years. It is a recognized leader in BIM technology solutions, with a professional staff of BIM and CAD Applications Experts focused on supporting the AEC community. From technical support to BIM implementation, basic and advanced training, standards development, model management services, staffing and 3D printing, our services are designed to address AEC firms' specific needs.

Media Contact:

Anna Liza Montenegro

Phone: 888-768-7568

Email: amontenegro@microsolresources.com

https://microsolresources.com/about/

SOURCE Microsol Resources

