Microsol Resources, an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Welcomes Jack Barrett

"We look forward to having Jack onboard and have him use his knowledge of AEC marketplace and products to deliver the superior experience our clients have become accustomed to," said Emilio Krausz, President of Microsol Resources. "His customer-centered and personalized approach makes him an ideal fit for our firm, as we continue to serve the AEC industry with the latest technology solutions."

Jack holds a Bachelor of Arts with a major in Communication and a minor in Sociology from Rutgers University, the State University of New Jersey, in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Microsol Resources

Microsol Resources has been delivering integrated solutions to the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries for over 30 years. It is a recognized leader in building information modeling (BIM) technology solutions, as well as an Autodesk Platinum Partner with offices in New York, Boston and Philadelphia with a professional staff of BIM and CAD Applications Experts focused on supporting the AEC community.

From technical support to BIM implementation, basic and advanced training, standards development, model management services, staffing and 3D printing, our services are designed to address AEC firms' specific needs.

