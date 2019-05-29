Microsol Resources, an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Welcomes Jeremy Godenzi

Jeremy will be responsible for supporting all architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) clients in the New York metropolitan area. Prior to joining Microsol Resources, Jeremy was a Territory Sales Manager, Market Development Representative, and Campaign Director for technology and building products manufacturers. Jeremy holds a Bachelor of Arts from Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, CT, with a major in Psychology and a minor in Broadcast Journalism.

"Jeremy thoroughly understands the importance of a positive customer service experience, and it's value to Microsol Resources. His background in the building industry and online technologies is a great fit with our firm," said Emilio Krausz, President of Microsol Resources. "We look forward to having Jeremy assist our architectural clients with their decisions about acquiring best-in-class technology solutions."

About Microsol Resources

Microsol Resources has been delivering integrated solutions to the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries for over 30 years. It is a recognized leader in building information modeling (BIM) technology solutions, as well as an Autodesk Platinum Partner with offices in New York, Boston and Philadelphia with a professional staff of BIM and CAD Applications Experts focused on supporting the AEC community.

From technical support to BIM implementation, basic and advanced training, standards development, model management services, staffing and 3D printing, our services are designed to address AEC firms' specific needs.

