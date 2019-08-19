Microsol Resources Announces Newest Partnership with Enscape

This latest partnership draws on the distinct strengths of each company: Microsol Resources' ability to help architectural and design firms implement the visualization tool that makes the most out of the existing data and provides real-time, high-quality visualizations with little additional effort, and Enscape's ability to enable architects and designers to experience architectural projects as if they were already built--within seconds--via an easy-to-use 3D walkthrough that users can quickly share with colleagues and clients.

"We are excited to partner with Enscape to offer fully dynamic rendering technology to our design and architecture community," said Emilio Krausz, President of Microsol Resources. "Enscape's technology puts real-time, photorealistic representation of projects easily within reach and allows our customers to achieve the high-level, real-time visualizations they need to effectively communicate their design solutions. It truly complements our existing portfolio of Autodesk products and BIM workflows."

"With Microsol Resources, we're able to better support a large sector of our target clients," said Jonathan Knoefel, Vice President of Customer Services at Enscape. "We are excited to share our technology with a wider audience and show them what it can do. Traditionally, this high level of visualization would require many hours of work by an expensive rendering professional. By equipping our customers to do it themselves, it's quicker and more cost-effective, and they can also maintain complete control over how their projects appear."

This partnership also reinforces Microsol Resources' dedication to matching business needs with products and support—one of many reasons that the company has received numerous recent accolades and exceptional rankings in customer satisfaction.

To start this new partnership, Microsol Resources is hosting an online event on "Generate Renderings, Animations & Real-Time VR Walk-Throughs Using Enscape" on September 5, 2019 at 12 noon ET. To register for this event, click on www.microsolresources.com/events.

Contact:

Anna Liza Montenegro

Director of Marketing, Microsol Resources

amontenegro@microsolresources.com | 212-465-8734

https://microsolresources.com/about/

SOURCE Microsol Resources

