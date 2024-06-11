Microsol Resources Announces Our Newest Partnership with Egnyte

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsol Resources Corporation, a recognized leader in building information modeling (BIM) technology solutions and a leading Autodesk Gold Partner serving the architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Egnyte to its growing association of technology partners.

As a leader in BIM technology solutions and an Autodesk Gold Partner, Microsol Resources is always looking for ways to better serve the AEC industries. Partnering with Egnyte allows us to bring advanced cloud-based collaboration, security, and data governance solutions to our clients.

Egnyte transforms where and how companies work with their content. Combining many different software categories into one unified platform gives IT the visibility and control they require while also empowering knowledge workers with the intelligence, automation, and flexibility they crave.

The new partnership draws on the distinct strengths of each company

Microsol Resources' ability to help our clients address customers' content collaboration, security, and compliance requirements all at once, and Egnyte's ability to enable AEC firms to improve file access, security, and management to save time and boost productivity.

"We're excited to partner with Egnyte, a top provider of cloud-based collaboration and data governance solutions," said Emilio Krausz, President of Microsol Resources. "Egnyte's platform streamlines document management enhances collaboration, and ensures data security for our AEC clients. By integrating Egnyte into our portfolio, we offer a comprehensive solution tailored to industry needs, driving productivity and success."

"Partnering with Microsol Resources presents a great opportunity to enable seamless integration of Egnyte's advanced solutions into the workflows of architects, engineers, and construction firms. This partnership reflects our commitment to enhancing collaboration, security, and data governance capabilities with a modern cloud-based all-in-one solution for their clients across all AEC sectors," said Kevin Soohoo, senior director of Architecture, Engineering, and Construction at Egnyte.

This latest partnership reinforces Microsol Resources' dedication to matching business needs with products and support. This is one of many reasons the company has received numerous recent accolades and exceptional customer satisfaction rankings.

To start this new partnership, Microsol Resources is hosting an online event called, Business Risks of Uncontrolled Data Growth and How Egnyte Helps, on June 27, 2024 at 12 pm ET. To register for this event, click here.

For more information about our new partnership with Egnyte or to help you manage, secure, and govern your cloud content, reach out to Anna Liza Montenegro at [email protected] .

SOURCE Microsol Resources Corp.