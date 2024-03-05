ORLANDO, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsol Resources, a recognized leader in building information modeling (BIM) technology solutions, as well as a leading Bluebeam Platinum Partner serving the architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, is pleased to announce that it has earned the award of Bluebeam New User Growth at the first Global Partner Award ceremony.

Celebrating Excellence: Microsol Resources Earns Prestigious Recognition for Remarkable Bluebeam New User Expansion Post this Microsol Resources Awarded Bluebeam New User Growth

The New User Growth Award recognizes Microsol Resources for the Americas region who have demonstrated exceptional success by realizing the highest percent year-over-year increase in expanding Bluebeam's user base throughout 2023.

Emilio Krausz, President of Microsol Resources, graciously received the award from Curt Bramel, Head of Global Sales at Bluebeam, in a moment that symbolizes our collaborative success achieved through leadership and strategic vision at the Channel Executive Forum in Orlando, Florida.

"The Global Partner Awards were created to highlight those companies who showed elevated performance and realized key achievements in 2023. We are thrilled to recognize Microsol Resources for their hard work and commitment to customer satisfaction and service. We look forward to a long, continued relationship," says Mary Santoro, Chief Sales Officer at Bluebeam.

"From our continued growth as a company, we have attracted a very talented group of sales executives, technical personnel, marketing, and support staff. Together with Bluebeam and our valued customer base, we have become a dominant Bluebeam partner. This award is dedicated to all of them," said Emilio Krausz, Microsol Resources' President.

Microsol Resources has earned numerous awards for its superior leadership in providing excellent support through a team of talented CAD & BIM Applications Experts who are responsible for this effort.

For more information about Bluebeam software and Microsol Resources, please contact Anna Liza Montenegro at [email protected].

SOURCE Microsol Resources Corp.