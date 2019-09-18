Microsol Resources Hosts TECH Perspectives | Boston 2019

9OFS | One Federal Street, Boston, MA 02110

Thursday, September 26, 2019 | 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

bit.ly/techperspectivesboston2019

Taking place at 9OFS, a conference center located on the open-air terrace on the 9th Floor of One Federal Street in Boston's Financial District on Thursday, September 26, 2019, Microsol Resources will host a half day program of architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry thought leaders.

"Technology is changing how designers and builders collaborate more effectively throughout the project lifecycle," said Emilio Krausz, President of Microsol Resources. "TECH Perspectives will share the newest innovations shaping our built world and invites all project stakeholders from architects to engineers, constructors and owners, and to engage with technology and forge communities around it."

This year's Opening Keynote speaker is Dr. Andrea Chegut, Director of the MIT Real Estate Innovation Lab, as well as the head of MIT's Design X venture accelerator for student and faculty firms from MIT's School of Architecture and Planning. As a researcher, she investigates new technologies and their economic implications on the built environment.

The Industry Keynote speaker is Jim Lynch, Vice President & General Manager of Autodesk Construction Solutions. He leads Autodesk's efforts to create and deliver products and services that accelerate the construction industry's transformation from analog-based processes to digital workflows.

We will hear from design technology innovators about:

Collaboration & Building Information Modeling (BIM)

With BIM at the core of your project delivery, the need for anytime, anywhere, collaboration, data continuity comes into play. How do we make sure we're all working on the most up to date information and maintaining a single source of truth? We will hear from Jeremy Munn, Program Director of Northeastern University; Nirva Fereshetian, Associate Principal Chief Information Officer of CBT Architects; Paul Kassabian, Principal of Simpson Gumpertz & Heger; and Jack Moran, Manager of VDC Services of Consigli Construction.

Visualization: Enhanced Realities and Immersive Experiences

Technology enables visualizing spaces and render architectural models in immersive environments, utilizing augmented reality to create three-dimensional objects within a real space, and creating a VR walkthrough based on your BIM data. What are the new ways to better visualize, share and construct projects? We will hear from Michael Kyes, Architecture Team of Leader of SMMA; Danielle O'Connell, Senior Manager, VDC Services Innovative Construction Solutions of Skanska; Andy Hinterman, Senior Associate of LDa Architecture & Interiors; David Hamel, 3D Visualization Group Manager of Payette; and Seunghyun Kim, Director of Design Technology of Safdie Architects.

List of Exhibitors include Autodesk, Ideate Software, GeoSLAM, Panzura.

The half day conference is accredited by the AIA for 3.5 Continuing Education Units.

About Microsol Resources

Microsol Resources has been delivering integrated solutions to the AEC industries for over 30 years. It is a recognized leader in BIM technology solutions, as well as an Autodesk Platinum Partner with offices in New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Seattle with a professional staff of BIM and CAD Applications Experts focused on supporting the AEC community.

Contact:

Anna Liza Montenegro, Director of Marketing | Microsol Resources

www.techperspectives.com | amontenegro@microsolresources.com | (212) 465 8734

SOURCE Microsol Resources

