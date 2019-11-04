Microsol Resources' Partners with CADLearning for AEC Online Learning

CADLearning provides the most comprehensive library of Autodesk learning content for over 40 products, including AutoCAD, Revit, and Civil 3D. CAD and BIM users and administrators can manage talent, knowledge, and competencies in one easy-to-navigate interface. CADLearning helps firms identify and fill skills and knowledge gaps, improve performance, and save time and resources by providing product support to maximize performance.

"We are delighted to partner with CADLearning to offer a learning platform that will empower our clients to enhance their staff's professional skills," said Emilio Krausz, President of Microsol Resources. "CADLearning has created proven training solutions and as such, they are the perfect extension to our current live Autodesk Certified Instructor-led training classes."

"Joining forces with Microsol Resources gives us the opportunity to share our learning technology and CADLearning content with a wider audience and to successfully implement growth in a new territory," said Dave Micciche, CEO of 4D Technologies. "Our goal is to deliver comprehensive content that helps customers utilizing Autodesk products sharpen their skills and be more productive."

This latest partnership draws on the distinct strengths of each company: CADLearning's ability to provide users with on-demand learning, tips and tricks, and sophisticated techniques that extend the CAD & BIM users' mastery of the software, and Microsol Resources' ability to help AEC firms and practitioners implement the right training and support to gain a competitive advantage.

It also reinforces Microsol Resources' dedication to matching business needs with products and support—one of many reasons that the company has received numerous recent accolades and exceptional rankings in customer satisfaction.

To start this new partnership, Microsol Resources is hosting an online event on December 5, 2019 at 1 pm EST. The event is called "Mastering Autodesk Software: Why Personalized, On-Demand Learning is a Must-Have". To learn more, register for this event https://microsolresources.com/events/.

