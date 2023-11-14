Microsol Resources partners with Eagle Point Software for AEC Online Learning

News provided by

Microsol Resources Corp.

14 Nov, 2023, 10:10 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsol Resources Corporation, a recognized leader in building information modeling (BIM) technology solutions, serving the architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, proudly announces its latest strategic partnership with Eagle Point Software, the creator of the Pinnacle Series learning management solution.

Pinnacle Series is a comprehensive learning management solution designed for AEC and manufacturing professionals. It features a vast library of videos, documents, and development resources that facilitate long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

This partnership leverages the unique strengths of both companies: Microsol Resources' commitment to equipping AEC firms and practitioners with the right training and support to gain a competitive edge, and Eagle Point Software's ability to provide users with on-demand learning, and advanced techniques to enhance their mastery of CAD and BIM software.

"We are delighted to partner with Eagle Point Software to offer a learning platform that will empower our clients to enhance their staff's professional skills", said Emilio Krausz, President of Microsol Resources. "Eagle Point Software has a track record of creating effective training solutions, making them the perfect complement to our current live Autodesk and Bluebeam Certified Instructor-led training classes."

With Eagle Point Software's acquisition of CADLearning from 4D Technologies, Microsol Resources will transition to being a partner of Eagle Point Software.

"It's an honor to welcome Microsol Resources as an important partner of Eagle Point," shared Steve Biver, COO of Eagle Point. "The Microsol Resources team brings knowledge of CADLearning to the Eagle Point family and will help us make the transition for clients to Eagle Point smooth and efficient. Microsol clients will benefit from Pinnacle Series' extensive content library, as well as from a comprehensive and personalized learning experience for which we are widely recognized."

This partnership further underscores Microsol Resources' commitment to aligning business needs with products and support, a dedication that has earned the company numerous recent accolades and exceptional rankings in customer satisfaction.

To kick off this exciting partnership, Microsol Resources is hosting an online event on December 7, 2023, at 12 p.m. EDT, titled "Elevating your AEC Software Skills with Pinnacle Series." To learn more about this event and register, please click here.

For more information about Microsol Resources and the Eagle Point Software partnership, please contact Anna Liza Montenegro at [email protected].

SOURCE Microsol Resources Corp.

