Microspheres Market size worth $ 10,127.0 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 7.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The microspheres market is likely to be driven by rising demand from the healthcare and construction industries, as microspheres are gaining traction due to their superior features and affordable pricing.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Microspheres Market" By Type (Hollow Microspheres, Solid Microspheres), By Raw Material (Glass Microspheres, Metallic Microspheres, Ceramic Microspheres, Fly ASH Microspheres), By Application (Construction Composites, Medical Technology, Life Science And Biotechnology, Paints And Coatings), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Microspheres Market size was valued at USD 5024.60 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10,127.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5568

Browse in-depth TOC on "Microspheres Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Microspheres Market Overview

Increasing demand from the healthcare and construction sectors where microspheres are gaining momentum owing to their superior properties and reasonable price are expected to drive the Microspheres Market over the predicted years. Also, the growing demand from the paints and coatings sector on account of their various abilities including increasing solid content of the coating and maintaining the flow characteristics expects a boost to the market in the coming years.

Several advantages to Microspheres such as their ability to aid in the improvement of the flow of powders, the efficiency of microspheres in odor masking as well as their aid in the dispersal of water-soluble substances in aqueous media are predicted to fuel the market during the forecasted period. These factors are driving the Microspheres Market. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder the market growth. Factors such as the increasing raw material prices and the lack of quality control present in developing countries are likely to act as market restraints.

Key Developments

On February 2021 , Trelleborgs Energi AB has signed a collaboration agreement with Adven stating that Adven will produce all district heating in Trelleborg, Sweden's southernmost city, over the next 20 years. Adven will take over the ownership of existing production sites and build new plants needed to cover the growing need for district heating as the city grows and the network expands.

, Trelleborgs Energi AB has signed a collaboration agreement with Adven stating that Adven will produce all district heating in Trelleborg, southernmost city, over the next 20 years. Adven will take over the ownership of existing production sites and build new plants needed to cover the growing need for district heating as the city grows and the network expands. On September 2020 , Palmer Holland announced plans to expand the distribution of the Advanced Materials of 3M , including ceramic microspheres, in Canada to solidify the mutual dedication to grow their businesses rapidly. Also, Nouryon selected a location to establish a polymerization plant for its Expancel microspheres in the U.S. in March 2019 , to strengthen its prominent position as a provider of expandable microspheres and help develop lightweight end-use products.

Key Players

The major players in the market are 3M, Akzonobel N.V., Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co. Ltd, Trelleborg AB, Luminex Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Chase Corporation, Potters Industries LLC, Sigmund Lindner GmbH, and MO SCI Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Microspheres Market On the basis of Type, Raw Material, Application, and Geography.

Microspheres Market, By Type

Hollow Microspheres



Solid Microspheres

Microspheres Market, By Raw Material

Glass Microspheres



Metallic Microspheres



Ceramic Microspheres



Fly ASH Microspheres



Polymer Microspheres

Microspheres Market, By Application

Construction Composites



Medical Technology



Life Science & Biotechnology



Paints & Coatings



Cosmetics & Personal Care



Oil & Gas



Automotive



Aerospace

Microspheres Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

PMMA Microspheres Market By Technology (Solvent Borne, Water-Borne), By End-User (Paint And Coatings, Personal Care And Cosmetics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Catalyst Carrier Market By Product Type (Ceramics, Activated Carbon), By Shape/Composition (Spheres, Porous), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Petrochemicals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Polymer Clay Market By Product (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Polymeric Microsphere Market By Product (Material Product Type), By Application (Displays, Coatings, Cosmetics, Medical, 3D Printing Inks, Films), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

5 Leading Modified Atmosphere Packaging Manufacturers preserving food via gas barrier

Visualize Microspheres Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research