Microspheres: Technologies and Global Markets

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/341174



In this report, BCC Research analyzes the global market for microspheres by both material type and applications.Since there are several types of microspheres that vary drastically in quality, chemical properties, functionality, and price, each type of microsphere is discussed in detail, including materials, manufacturing processes, advantages, prices, and primary applications.



Similarly, due to these variations, microsphere use in five major application markets are discussed and analyzed in detail.



The report provides detailed analysis and market forecasts by industry, microsphere type and geographic region through 2022.It describes major industry players and examines recent advances in technology, newly evolving markets, companies, and other factors influencing pricing characteristics.



As already mentioned, except in a few segments, market prices are not controlled by supply and demand; instead, markets are created by new technologies and applications.



The scope of the current report has been widened by increasing the number of companies reviewed to more than double the number in past reports. The explosion in participants in the field is creating both job opportunities as well as new applications.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



This report does not detail the metallic microsphere market, as this is a parallel industry that is analyzed in depth in other reports from BCC Research, such as those of metal injection molding (MIM) and powder metallurgy.MIM is the largest growing market for micron-sized metallic powders.



Metallic microspheres are mostly solid microspheres and are more commonly referred to as metal powders, whereas this report covers materials for which microspheres are available in both solid and hollow forms.



Report Includes:

- 87 data tables and 30 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for microspheres

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

- Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including 3M Corp., BASF SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Evonik Industries AG and L'Oréal S.A.



Summary

The global microsphere market is on a strong growth trajectory. The market is growing largely due to new product introductions and application developments as well as growth in new geographies for existing or already developed products and applications.



The global market for microspheres was estimated to be REDACTED in 2016, growing to REDACTED in 2017 and to more than REDACTED in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED over the five-year forecast period from 2017 to 2022.



The microsphere market can be split into four product segments: glass microspheres, polymer microspheres, ceramic microspheres, and other microspheres, which largely includes natural materials that are made in microspherical shapes.



The polymer microspheres segment is the largest, with about REDACTED of the total REDACTED market in 2017.Glass microspheres represent REDACTED of the market, and ceramic microspheres represent REDACTED.



The remaining 4% is microspheres made of other materials. Of these product segments, the fastest growing is polymer-based microspheres, which is projected to grow at REDACTED over the five-year forecast period,which is slightly faster than the total market growth rate of REDACTED.



Application segments for microspheres include composites, medical technologies, life sciences, personal care, and other specialty markets.Composites are the largest segment by size, accounting for REDACTED of the total market in 2017, or about REDACTED.



The second-largest segment by size is medical technologies, where microsphere-based products commanded REDACTED in products in 2017, for a share of REDACTED.Personal care accounts for REDACTED of the life sciences segment represents REDACTED of the market.



The remaining REDACTED of products are used in specialty and other applications.Of these, the medical technology segment is the fastest growing with a projected CAGR of REDACTED for the forecast period.



This application segment alone is expected to add more than REDACTED to the market over the five-year forecast period.



In terms of geographic areas, the EMEA region is the largest market for microspheres, with REDACTED in revenues in 2017, or REDACTED of the total market.North America is the second-largest region with a REDACTED share, representing REDACTED.



Microsphere companies are largely located in North America or Europe,and the two regions together command REDACTED of the total market.



Europe is expected to grow further in the coming years and reach a REDACTED share of the global market,taking the combined North American and European share of the industry to REDACTED, which is slightly higher than the 2017 figure. While the Asia-Pacific and the RoW markets for microspheres will grow, this will largely be growth in terms of end users and not producers of microspheres or not technology developers.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/341174



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microspheres-technologies-and-global-markets-300627274.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

