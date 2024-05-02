Micross & Sital Announce Global Manufacturing & Distribution Partnership, Expanding Micross' Extensive Hi-Rel Offering with 1553 Data Bus Solutions

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space and industrial applications, is pleased to announce our exclusive partnership with Sital Technology (sitaltech.com), the leader in MIL-STD-1553 IP cores, specializing in integrated FPGA solutions. With this collaboration, Micross is now the exclusive world-wide manufacturer, distributor, and value-services provider of Sital's best-in-class 1553 products, including Octava, Total Octava, and integrated transceiver solutions.

Micross & Sital Announce Global Manufacturing & Distribution Partnership

Micross' global manufacturing and product support capabilities offer streamlined supply chain options for 1553 customers worldwide. Micross is pleased to immediately introduce Sital's OCTAVA and Total-OCTAVA products. These MIL-STD-1553 solutions provide pin-for-pin fit-form-function hardware and software compatibility with industry standard fully-integrated MIL-STD-1553 components, packaging 1553 protocol, memory, transceivers and isolation transformers in a compact BGA. Additionally, they feature the lowest transceiver power dissipation available, bus controller intrusion detection and protection (IDS/IPS) capability, and options for IRIG-106 Chapter 10 Monitor, and McAir-compatible transceivers. Micross will manufacture Sital products from its center of excellence in Apopka, Florida, supported by its geographically diverse sites providing testing and integration.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Micross Components," said Ofer Hofman, Founder and CEO of Sital Technology. "For the past 20 years, our MIL-STD-1553 IP has been at the forefront of the FPGA segment, with thousands of nodes deployed worldwide across various industries. Through this collaboration with Micross, renowned for their excellence in components packaging, we can now extend the availability of our cutting-edge solutions to a broader market segment."

"Our joint efforts enable us to deliver the highest level of reliability in MIL-STD-1553 component solutions," added Hofman. "Customers who have relied on other companies dominating this segment will finally have access to the exceptional quality and performance that our solutions offer. This partnership is a game-changer for the industry. By leveraging Micross' packaging expertise and Sital Technology's proven dominance in the FPGA segment, this collaboration holds immense promise in meeting the pressing demand for reliable MIL-STD-1553 solutions."

"We are excited to be working with Sital Technology and their industry-leading MIL-STD-1553 data bus solutions, further expanding our comprehensive portfolio of hi-reliability microelectronics for the Aerospace, Defense, and Space markets," said Vincent Buffa, Micross Chairman and CEO. "This partnership enables Micross to provide OEMs of hi-rel systems with the most advanced, compact and power efficient 1553 technology available."

For questions regarding article development, please contact:

Christopher Stabile, Corporate Director of Marketing Communications

Micross Components, Inc.

[email protected]

About Micross

Micross… The Most Complete Provider of Advanced Microelectronic Services and Component, Die & Wafer Solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets. For more information about Micross, visit http://www.micross.com.

About Sital Technology

SITAL Technology (Founded in 1997) is a Worldwide Leading provider of Smart, Robust, and Reliable Communication Bus Solutions for the Avionics, Aerospace, and Automotive Industries. Experts in Airborne Interface Cards and Testers, High-Reliability Components, and State-Of-The-Art IP cores including our unique BC Firewall Solutions. SITAL offers MIL-STD-1553, EBR-1553, ARINC-429, ARINC-825, CAN bus and Space Grade IP and components, test and flyable single and Multi I/O boards. Sital Technology has the Fastest Time to Market for 1553 Integration Solutions, visit https://sitaltech.com/.

