Micross Acquires Integra Technologies, Creating the Leading U.S. Domiciled OSAT Provider

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-reliability microelectronic product and service solutions for aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial applications and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, today closed the acquisition of Integra Technologies ("Integra"). Integra is an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) post-processing provider focused on high-reliability applications and end markets, headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. The acquisition of Integra further positions Micross as a leader in United States-based OSAT services and further broadens Micross' portfolio of high-reliability microelectronic services and products.

Integra Technologies is a leading U.S.-based provider of comprehensive semiconductor assembly, testing, and qualification services. With over 40 years of industry expertise, the company specializes in delivering end-to-end solutions that help customers streamline their production processes while ensuring high-quality, cost-effective products. Integra Technologies' services include die preparation, packaging and assembly, electrical testing, reliability and qualification, and counterfeit detection, all performed in their state-of-the-art facilities located in Wichita, KS and Milpitas, CA. Their commitment to U.S.-based operations ensures faster time-to-market, greater IP security, and reduced complexities compared to offshore suppliers.

Focused on industries such as communications, military, medical, and automotive, Integra Technologies serves clients with highly specialized needs, offering customized solutions for complex semiconductor requirements. The company's reputation for reliability and expertise has made it a leading OSAT service provider in the U.S., trusted by hundreds of customers looking to bring innovative, high-performance products to market.

Micross' acquisition – the tenth under Behrman Capital's ownership and sixth since consummating a continuation fund transaction in February of 2022 – continues to build on the strategic priorities for the Company, namely enhancing Micross' semiconductor assembly, test and services capabilities. The acquisition also expands Micross' geographic footprint in the U.S., and broadens the Company's presence in medical and other high-reliability end markets, better positioning the Company for future growth opportunities.

Vince Buffa, Chairman and CEO of Micross, said, "We are excited to welcome Integra Technologies to the Micross family, as their proven expertise in semiconductor assembly and testing will augment our capabilities and accelerate our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing high-quality U.S.-based services and advancing innovation in the semiconductor industry. Together, we look forward to pursuing new business opportunities and expanding our reach in high-growth markets."

Brett Robinson, CEO and President of Integra Technologies, said, "This is an exciting day for Integra, and we are pleased to join the Micross team because of their high-quality reputation and broad technology portfolio. This strategic development will provide additional opportunities for innovation and advancement."

Simon Lonergan, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said, "Micross' acquisition of Integra Technologies enhances the combined company's strategic position in the high-reliability microelectronics market. Together with Integra, the Micross platform will continue to offer a growing and market-leading portfolio of solutions to customers with constantly evolving needs. With Integra's expertise and U.S.-based capabilities, Micross can deliver even greater value through faster turnaround times, continued high quality, and more reliable solutions. We look forward to continuing to work with management to identify additional opportunities to drive growth at Micross."

Micross is a provider of advanced, high-reliability microelectronic products and services. With broad authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, an extensive portfolio of hi-rel power, RF, optoelectronics, memory, data bus, logic, and SMD/5962 qualified products, and comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification, upscreening, and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide differentiated high-reliability solutions, from bare die, to fully packaged devices including hermetic ICs/MCMs, PEMs, ASICs, FPGAs, and PCBs, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 45 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, communications, and industrial markets. For more information about Micross, please visit www.micross.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare, and Specialty Industrials. The firm has raised $4.1 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its seventh fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

Integra Technologies is the largest U.S. OSAT company providing semiconductor back-end services to companies worldwide. For 40 years, Integra has provided packaging, assembly, and test services to more than 500 customers with complex requirements, such as aerospace, medical, and defense. The employee-owned company's headquarters is in Wichita, with operations in Wichita and Silicon Valley. www.integra-tech.com

