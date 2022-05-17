Micross Acquires PAAL Technologies and Expands its Hi-Rel Components Offering with MIL-STD-1553 Data Bus Couplers and RF/Wideband Transformers

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components ("Micross"), a leading provider of high-reliability microelectronic product and service solutions for aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, industrial and other applications, today announced the acquisition of PAAL Technologies ("PAAL"), a leading provider of MIL-STD-1553 Data Bus Couplers, Harnesses and RF/Wideband Transformers. The acquisition further expands the Hi-Rel Components portfolio of Micross, while providing customers of PAAL with single-source access to the most complete offering of end-to-end advanced microelectronic services and component, die and wafer solutions.

PAAL has established itself as a best-in-class supplier of MIL-STD-1553 Data Bus Couplers, Harness Assemblies and RF/Wideband transformers serving the most demanding applications for the Defense, Aerospace, and Space markets. In addition, their product offering is highly engineered, with a meticulous understanding of high frequency magnetics, and extensive experience serving the space requirements of the military primes and system level contractors. All products are designed and manufactured in the U.S., and PAAL maintains full documentation traceability for design, development, fabrication, test and inspection. PAAL's operating facility has ISO9001 and AS9100 quality certifications.

"We are excited to join the Micross family, enabling us to provide our valued customers with a direct sales channel and support organization that is focused on high-reliability solutions. I am confident that engineering designers, as well as program and procurement managers will benefit from the extensive capabilities, resources, and new product lines available from our combined organization," said Estro Vitantonio, President of PAAL Technologies.

Vincent Buffa, Chairman & CEO of Micross, stated, "The acquisition of PAAL Technologies will expand Micross' market-leading portfolio of high-reliability microelectronic solutions, delivering synergies that will benefit our high reliability customers. Micross is uniquely positioned to provide customers with greater value by leveraging our diverse portfolio of products and services to meet all their microelectronic program and operational needs, including fully integrated packaged components and kitted solutions."

About Micross Components, Inc.

Micross is the most complete provider of advanced microelectronic services and component, die and wafer solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, industrial, and other markets.

For more information about Micross, please visit www.micross.com

About PAAL Technologies

PAAL Technologies provides a full range of MIL-STD-1553 data bus components and RF transformers for signal processing applications to the Defense Industry. Our high reliability products are used by industry leaders, including Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and United Launch Alliance. With a proven track record of on-time delivery and unparalleled quality, PAAL has established itself as a valued supplier of products to the MIL/Aerospace industry for its most demanding applications. Our thorough understanding of high frequency magnetics and MIL standards, and a complete commitment to total customer satisfaction provide our customers a reliable supply partner for MIL-STD-1553 Data Bus Couplers and RF/Wideband transformers. Our products are designed and manufactured in the U.S., and are backed by a two-year warranty on workmanship and materials. Our Quality Management System is certified to ISO9001:2015 and AS9100:2016, and we maintain full documentation traceability for design, development, fabrication, test and inspection. www.paaltech.com

