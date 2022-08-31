Micross Announces Global Availability of Linear Systems New Low-Cost, Low-Noise LS844 Series Dual JFET for High-Performance Applications

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce global availability of the new high-performance, low-cost, low-noise LS844 JFET from Linear Systems. As an authorized global distributor for Linear Systems, Micross is excited to provide the latest evolution of this classic dual JFET first introduced by Linear Systems more than 20 years ago, with immediate large-scale availability and large-volume pricing. The company has refined the part's design and fabrication processes to improve its low noise, matching and Common Mode Rejection Ratio qualities, while retaining the linearity and other characteristics sought by audio and other circuit designers.

The LS844 is a low-noise Junction Field Effect Transistor (JFET) ideal for precision, high-end audio, sensor and discrete operational amplifier applications. It features a unique design construction of interleaving both JFETs on the same piece of silicon to provide excellent matching and thermal tracking, as well as a low-noise profile having nearly zero popcorn noise and lower intermodulation distortion.

The LS844, Low Noise, Monolithic Dual, N-Channel JFET provides designers with a better-performing solution for obtaining tighter IDSS matching and better thermal tracking than using individual JFETs or non-monolithic dual JFETs. The part is an ideal combination of high transconductance, low noise (2.5nV/√Hz typical at f = 1kHz) and very low input capacitance (3pF typical CISS). Sometimes it is necessary to cascode a JFET in order to achieve higher bandwidth by eliminating the Miller effect multiplication of the gate-drain capacitance, even in cases where Crss is already low as with the LS844.

Applications for the LS844 include wideband differential amplifiers, high CMMR front ends, temperature compensated single ended input amps, tight tracking current sources, low jitter high speed comparators, impedance converters, acoustic sensors, piezo-based sensors, sensitive charge amplifiers, and much more.

"Through our long standing partnership with Micross Components, we are excited to provide circuit designers with this next generation dual JFET technology, offering lower noise with improved matching and common mode rejection ratio qualities, while retaining the linearity and other characteristics sought by audio and other circuit designers", Paul Norton, Director of Customer and Distributor Engagement at Linear Integrated Systems.

"Linear Systems next generation dual JFET technology further reinforces our expansive best-in-class portfolio of high-performance electronic solutions, enabling designers' greater optimization of their devices," said Mark Zack, Micross Components' Sr. Vice President of Die & Wafer Services. "We are excited to offer the new LS844 Series Dual JFET globally, with immediate large-scale availability".

Related Link: https://www.micross.com/LS844

About Micross

Micross is the most complete provider of advanced microelectronic services and component, die and wafer solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, communications, and industrial markets.

For more information about Micross, please visit www.micross.com.

About Linear Integrated Systems

Linear Integrated Systems, Inc. is a U.S.-based, full service manufacturer of specialty linear products, founded in 1987 with headquarters in Fremont, California. The company's small-signal discrete product lines are specifically designed to service the new design and second-source requirements of customers in the audio, hybrid, medical, space, test and measurement markets. Linear Integrated Systems has more than 35 years of design and process expertise in JFET and transistor manufacturing. The company's founder, Dr. John Hall, has an established track record of leadership within various segments of the semiconductor industry, including the founding of Intersil and Micro Power Systems, development of the first 1 Volt CMOS digital watch and numerous related semiconductor patents. Linear Integrated Systems supplies pin for pin replacements for more than 2,000 discrete devices currently offered or discontinued by Interfet, Intersil, Micro Power Systems, Motorola, National, Fairchild, Toshiba, and Siliconix-Vishay. www.linearsystems.com

