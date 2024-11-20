Micross Reinforces US Electronics Supply Chain with Modernization of Near-Shored Hi-Rel Diodes Foundry and Manufacturing Operations

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space and industrial applications, completes major investment in the modernization of its Hi-Rel Diodes foundry and manufacturing operations in Reynosa, MX, only 4 miles from the US border.

Micross Hi-Rel Diodes – Reynosa, Mexico

Micross will be celebrating the grand re-opening of the 70,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art high reliability diode manufacturing and foundry operations in January. The former Semtech facility was completely upgraded with the latest fab equipment, new infrastructure and cleanrooms, providing expanded capabilities for custom low-rate production as well as high volume full-rate production. Product types manufactured at this facility include Qualified Products List (QPL) and non-QPL rectifiers, transient voltage suppressors (TVS) and Zener diodes in axial and surface-mount packages, as well as assemblies in catalog and custom configurations, and Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) diodes, all engineered for the harshest environments. Solutions range from single-to-multi phase devices in high-current/high-voltage configurations. The designs are rugged, and the packages are hermetic and varied in the overall function and construction. Current applications include Aerospace Generators / Power Distribution, Avionics, High Voltage Power Systems, Medical Linear Accelerators/MRI, Missile Systems, Multipliers, Radar, Shipboard Power, Sonar Arrays, Space, Torpedoes, TVS Protection, and Undersea Repeaters, and have the potential to expand much further.

"This near-shore investment reinforces our commitment in providing world-class semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to meet the expanding supply-chain needs for semiconductors and packaged microelectronics," said Vince Buffa, Chairman and CEO of Micross. "With the broad and advanced high-reliability standard and custom diode capabilities now available through Micross Reynosa, coupled with Micross' comprehensive end-to-end value-added microelectronics capabilities, the aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, and transportation industries now have greater ability to optimize for their specific requirements, and greater assurance in their ability to maintain a stable and reliable supply of the diodes they require."

Micross designs and manufactures discrete diode power products in axial and surface mount packages, as well as custom assemblies in various configurations. Micross diodes are hermetic, non-cavity, double-plug construction with category I metallurgical bonds. They are listed on the Land & Maritime Qualified Products List, suitable for operation at temperatures ranging from -65°C to 175°C, and are qualified to JAN, JANTX, JANTXV, and JANS (Space) quality levels, and products include Rectifier & Schottky Diodes, TVS Diodes, and Zener Diodes. Micross provides comprehensive customization capabilities with regards to packaging, back-end processing and die development in support of new designs, as well as supply and obsolescence issues.

Our extensive portfolio of Hi-Rel Diode solutions continues to expand, with the following newly qualified product lines, and those currently being qualified and planned for release:

MIL-PRF-19500/427, 1N5614US through 1N5622US Qualified up to JANTXV level JANS level to be qualified in Q2 2025, accepting orders for all grades now

MIL-PRF-19500/429, 1N5615US through 1N5623US Qualified up to JANTXV level, JANS level to be qualified in Q2 2025, accepting orders for all grades now

MIL-PRF-19500/483, JANTXM19500/483-03 To be qualified in Q2 2025, accepting orders for all grades now

MIL-PRF-19500/586 1N5819-1 and 1N5819UR-1 To be qualified in Q2 2025, accepting orders for all grades now

Bare Die – All QPL Diode Product Families Will be qualifying and releasing bare die options of current QPL diode families



"We have spent the past 2 decades building up the semiconductor and specialty electronics ecosystem we have today, enabling Micross to provide what otherwise would require many other electronics services providers. The scale of each of the services we provide is many times that of our nearest competitor," said Estro Vitantonio, Vice President of Micross Hi-Rel Diodes.

Along with having the world's broadest franchised access to die & wafer suppliers… being the most comprehensive manufacturer of high-reliability power, diodes, RF, memory, component microelectronics… and serving the most comprehensive array of advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities… Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete product lifecycle sustainment. Micross high-reliability products and services include hermetic multichip module packaging, advanced 3D Heterogeneous Integration, ASIC design, and the many other high-reliability product solutions and value-added services that enable the size, weight, and power optimization desired for critical electronic systems and devices. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, and industrial markets.

