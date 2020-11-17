MicroTech Awarded $20B CIO-SP3 Contract

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech is proud to announce it was awarded the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) under the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) group. The contract is a 10-year $20B GWAC and MicroTech received the award under the Successful Offeror Award notification.

The CIO-SP3 is a Best-in-Class (BIC) GWAC administered by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC). The contract ceiling is slated for $20 billion and is considered a "best-in-class" vehicle by OMB. It gives agencies great flexibility and performance-based features to save agencies both time and money.

Through this contract, MicroTech was selected to provide a wide range of IT services spanning across ten task areas, including IT Services for Biomedical Research, Health Sciences, and Healthcare; Chief Information Officer (CIO) Support; Imaging; Outsourcing; IT Operations and Maintenance; Integration Services; Critical Infrastructure Protection and Information Assurance; Digital Government; Enterprise Resource Planning; and Software Development. The contract can be used by any Federal civilian or Department of Defense (DoD) agency to provide information technology (IT) solutions and service which include, but are not limited to, health and biomedical-related IT services to meet scientific, health, administrative, operational, managerial, and information management requirements.

"We're honored to have earned this CIO-SP3 best-in-class GWAC. The CIO-SP3 GWAC is widely known and regularly used throughout the U.S. Government by almost every Department, Agency, and Bureau. Adding another Best-in-Class contract to our robust stable of more than 25 GWACs, IDIQs and BPAs is recognition of the quality service MicroTech provides to our country and its citizens," said MicroTech's Chief Executive Officer Tony Jimenez. "We look forward to increasing our presence in the NIH and especially in the medical IT field ."

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as the "hottest Hispanic business in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years.

MicroTech provides Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Telecommunications Services, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Technology and Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, and Leasing/Financial Services to the Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

