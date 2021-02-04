MicroTech Awarded $20B CIO-SP3 Small Business (SB) Group Contract Award

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech is proud to announce it was awarded the CIO-SP3 Small Business (SB) Group Contract award for $19,999,999,750.00 in addition to the CIO-SP3 SDVOSB Group Contract award for $20B MicroTech received in November. This award gives MicroTech three separate and distinct IDIQ contract vehicles which will allow MicroTech to bid on both the CIO-SP3 SB Group, the CIO-SP3 SDVOSB Group, and CIO-CS task orders.

CIO-SP3 contracts are 10-year, multi-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contracts with a $20B ceiling. They are administered by the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) under authorization of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Both the CIO-SP3 SDVOSB Group and SB Group contracts are intended to provide information technology (IT) solutions and services as defined in FAR 2.101(b) and further clarified in the Clinger-Cohen Act of 1996.

The CIO-SP3 Small Business (SB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) group awards provide Small Businesses and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses with an opportunity to participate in government requirements and it gives government agencies a mechanism to help meet socio-economic contracting goals. Under this award, there are 137 labor categories in support of a wide range of IT services spanning across ten task areas. With a $20 billion contract ceiling, flexible contract types, and the ability to award in modular increments and incorporate performance-based features, CIO-SP3 offers streamlined ordering and processing, saving agencies both time and money.

"MicroTech is proud to be among the CIO-SP3 Small Business contract holders," said MicroTech's Chief Executive Officer Tony Jimenez. "Our company has gone through a rigorous source selection process prior to receiving this award as well as the CIO-SP3 SDVOSB Group Contract award and the CIO-CS Contract award ensuring we are the best-of-the-best."

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as the "hottest Hispanic business in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years.

MicroTech provides Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Telecommunications Services, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Technology and Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, and Leasing/Financial Services to the Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

