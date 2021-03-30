MicroTech Celebrates 17 Years of Exponential Growth, Holds More Than $350 Billion in Government Contract Vehicles

TYSONS, Va., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech, one of the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Small Business technology innovators in the world, announces their 17th anniversary this week and celebrates their many accomplishments and successes during that time. The privately-owned company offers managed services, network and IT services and solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services, and product solutions. Since 2004, MicroTech has grown from a kitchen table startup into a profitable and extremely successful small-business that has not only been inducted into the Inc. 500 Hall of Fame, a prestigious status achieved by making the Inc. 500 list at least five times, but has also been recognized by customers and partners as a shining example of small business excellence.

Mr. Jimenez started the company with two other partners after completing a 24-year career in the U.S. Army. His original entrepreneurial business goal was to build a world-class IT company, focusing on an underserved Federal contracting niche, and offering opportunities to other veterans and minorities in the IT workforce. In just a short period of time, MicroTech developed a well-earned reputation for best-in-class service delivery led by their repeatedly-proven ISO certifications, and ITIL® management qualified business processes. In early 2015, Tony bought out his partners and became the sole owner of MicroTech.

Today, MicroTech supports dozens of prime contracts throughout Government and Fortune 500 companies and employs skilled professionals in more than 40 states and numerous overseas locations. MicroTech is a Prime Contractor on more than 30 Governmentwide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) and Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contracts and offers access to more than 2500 vendors and over a million technology products and services across federal, state, and local government agencies. MicroTech offers robust leasing and financing capabilities that enhance the capital needs of Government organizations and agencies by providing alternative leasing and financing options to cover the full cost of assets.

MicroTech's ability to win is unparalleled, having won some of the most sought-after and prestigious IT, network, telecommunications, and technology contracts in the Federal Government including VA's Microsoft Support Services Contract, Social Security's IT Services Contract, the Presidential Transition Team (PTT) Contract as well as more than 30 GWACs and IDIQs including several Office of Management and Budget (OMB) designated Best-in-Class contracts like General Services Administration (GSA) EIS, VETS2, Oasis, National Institutes of Health (NIH) Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3), Chief Information Officer Commodities and Solutions (CIO-CS) and NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V just to name a few. MicroTech is capable of Priming opportunities in more than fifty NAICS including opportunities set-aside for Small Businesses (SB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB).

Several national organizations have highlighted MicroTech as one of their best of breed companies including Deloitte, Washington Technology, SmartCEO, Washington Business Journal, CRN, Digital Software Magazine, and Inc. Magazine. MicroTech has also earned awards of excellence from DOD, VA, GSA, USDA, SBA, FCC, DOT, and SSA.

MicroTech grew its revenue by more than 5000% since its launch in 2004. Between 2014 and 2018 MicroTech sold four large business units allowing MicroTech to recertify as a Small Business. In 2020 GSA approved the transfer of MicroTech's GSA Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) Contract to MicroTech's wholly-owned subsidiary Defined Technologies, LLC which has assumed the role of the prime contractor on the EIS contract, and now holds more than 25 Task Orders and Prime Contracts. For additional information about Defined Technologies please see Defined Technologies' SBA Pro-Net site.

MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). For additional information about MicroTech please see MicroTech's SBA Pro-Net site. Follow MicroTech at microtech.net and on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

