MicroTech CEO Joins the Hollywood Elite to Introduce Movie for the AFI Movie Club

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Jimenez, Founder, President & CEO of MicroTech and a member of the American Film Institute's National Council and Corporate Council, has been selected to kick off AFI's Hispanic Heritage Month series for AFI Movie Club by introducing the movie "El Norte." The series is a focus on Latinx stories that will run each Friday for the duration of National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. You can see Tony's intro on Sept. 25 beginning at 10 a.m. PDT/ 1 p.m. EDT at AFI.com/MovieClub.

Also, on Sept. 25, the historic AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, MD, is launching its 31st edition of the AFI Latin American Film Festival. The festival is one of the largest and longest-running showcases of Latin American cinema in the United States and has been re-imagined this year as a vibrant virtual showcase. This year's wide-ranging selection of films spans international festival favorites and award winners, local box-office hits and dynamic debuts from a new generation of Latin American filmmakers. The majority of films in the festival will be available to view online from anywhere in the United States. For tickets and more information, visit AFI.com/Silver/LAFF.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together – even while we are apart. AFI selects iconic movies for the world to watch together, creating a communal viewing experience. Audiences can "gather" at //AFI.com/MovieClub to view the featured movie with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. Launched on March 31, AFI Movie Club's first selection was THE WIZARD OF OZ, announced by Steven Spielberg. Tony Jimenez joins the following special guests that have introduced AFI Movie Club film titles since the launch: J.J. Abrams, Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jack Black, Kenneth Branagh, Millie Bobby Brown, Hanelle Culpepper, Robert De Niro, Benicio del Toro, Lena Dunham, Cynthia Erivo, Morgan Freeman, Jeff Goldblum, Hugh Grant, Taylor Hackford, Jon Hamm, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Demi Moore, Elisabeth Moss, Mira Nair, Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman, Issa Rae, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Roberts, Sarah Silverman, Alicia Silverstone, Sharon Stone and Kerry Washington.

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as the "hottest Hispanic business in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years.

MicroTech provides Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Telecommunications Services, Technology and Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, and Financial Services to the Federal, State and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Established in 1967, the American Film Institute is the nation's non-profit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring artists and audiences through initiatives that champion the past, present and future of the moving image. AFI's pioneering programs include filmmaker training at the AFI Conservatory; year-round exhibition at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center and at AFI Festivals across the nation; workshops aimed at increasing diversity in the storytelling community; honoring today's masters through the AFI Life Achievement Award and AFI AWARDS; and scholarly efforts such as the AFI Catalog of Feature Films that uphold film history for future generations. Read about all of these programs and more at AFI.com.

