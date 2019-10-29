MicroTech Obtains Authority To Operate On $50 Billion contract

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech is proud to announce that it has completed GSA's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) Business Support System (BSS) security testing phase and has received an Authority to Operate (ATO).

The GSA confirmed in an official notification that MicroTech is now ready to accept and process task orders or service orders, provision or deliver services, and bill for services from Federal agencies to leverage the government's buying power procuring next-generation enterprise IT, network, telecommunications, and infrastructure services and solutions.

"It is an honor to be the first small business awardee on this 15-year, $50 billion GSA EIS contract to obtain an ATO," states Tony Jimenez, Founder, President & CEO. "Winning EIS as a full & open bidder was an incredible feat for MicroTech and obtaining our ATO is just as remarkable, especially considering the size, importance and visibility of the GSA EIS contract."

GSA awarded this historic indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract as part of a transformative plan to modernize the government's IT, network and telecommunications infrastructure, replacing more than 90 expiring contracts, with a single integrated contract vehicle containing all of the services and solutions offered by those contracts as well as many new services and solutions. The ATO is the final step in the award process and enables prime contractors like MicroTech, to provide services and solutions approved by the GSA, which oversees the EIS contract, to the more than 140 government agencies and organizations requiring next-generation Network, IT, Telecommunications, and Infrastructure services and solutions offered on the EIS contract, an OMB designation Best-in-Class contract.

The goal for GSA when they designed, developed and awarded the EIS contract was to simplify the acquisition process, to ensure broad network, IT and telecom infrastructure upgrades government wide. EIS also minimizes the cyberattack surface for federal agencies by providing standardized solutions and requiring agency CIOs to inventory the devices and software licenses and network and IT equipment on their networks.

For more information on how MicroTech plans to support Federal agencies with an innovated transition from Networx, WITS3, and the regional telecommunications services contracts, visit http://www.microtech.net/eis.

MicroTech is an award-winning Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and experienced provider of information technology and communications. MicroTech offers a wide range of professional services focused on providing cutting-edge solutions with the customer at the forefront of every decision we make. Solving complex business challenges is our passion — we provide effective, practical solutions that can increase productivity, and decrease costs.

