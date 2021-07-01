MicroTech Recognized as a Top IT Company and One of 30 Great Places to Work

TYSONS, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech an Information Technology Integrator and Service Provider has been named one of 30 Great Places to Work in 2021. MicroTech offers Information Technology Integration, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Product Solutions, and Managed Services to commercial enterprises and the public sector — managing over half a million tech users daily.

Upon receipt of the accolades, Anthony "Tony" R. Jimenez, the CEO of MicroTech, provided an interview about the company's many accomplishments in the latest issue of CIO Bulletin. Tony shared that MicroTech, founded in 2004, grew from a kitchen table startup into a profitable and highly respected IT services and solutions company with skilled professionals in more than 40 states supporting more than 100 prime contracts throughout the Federal Government and providing Managed Services, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, and Unified Communications support to numerous Fortune 500 companies around the globe.

Since its launch in 2004, MicroTech has consistently been recognized as a strong industry leader, trailblazing technology provider, and diversity-championing growing business. From customer acknowledgment of a job well done through letters of appreciation (and contract extensions) to regional awards from local business groups, diversity honors from minority advocates, and national recognition of the organization's rapid growth, MicroTech consistently offers the creativity, innovation, flexibility and hands-on customer service of a small business, while providing the service delivery and quality standards of a highly-competitive and well established large business.

"I am honored that MicroTech has been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work'," said Tony Jimenez. "MicroTech's placement on this prestigious list helps to illustrate the strong workplace culture we have developed, the great benefits we provide, and our commitment to the people who work at MicroTech."

The list of the 30 Great Places to Work 2021 can be found at: https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/30-great-places-to-work-2021. Tony Jimenez's article detailing MicroTech's success story can be found at: https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/microtech-delivering-robust-it-integration-services.

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as the "hottest Hispanic business in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business. Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services, Solutions, and Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

