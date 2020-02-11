MicroTech Selected for $159M Air Force Task Order

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech and their teaming partner, Agile Defense, Inc. are proud to announce they were selected for a $159M task order awarded by the United States Air Forces Central Command (USAFCENT/AFCENT) Combined Air and Space Operations Center (CAOC) for Communications Support under the NETCENTS II AF NETOPS Infrastructure Small Business Set Aside contract.

"MicroTech and Agile Defense are excited about supporting the AFCENT CAOC and continuing to serve the United States Air Force," states Tony Jimenez, CEO of MicroTech. "We look forward to working alongside Agile Defense to provide operations and maintenance support to our customer's Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, operations center, and enterprise. This award builds upon our already successful business of bringing value to our Department of Defense customers and demonstrates our commitment to support their missions and our Warfighters," Mr. Jimenez added.

The Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) commands and controls the broad spectrum of what air power brings to the fight: Global Vigilance, Global Reach, and Global Power. Located at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the CAOC provides the command and control of airpower throughout the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility; a 20-nation region stretching from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia.

Serving as the operational bridge that integrates and synchronizes strategic decisions to tactical-level execution, the CAOC is comprised of a vast array of people, programs and processes that execute day-to-day combined air and space operations and provides rapid reaction, positive control, coordination and deconfliction of weapons systems.

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Certified and Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) as a Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Described as one of the "hottest Hispanic businesses in the nation," MicroTech ranked as the #1 Fastest Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years and has been repeatedly listed on Washington Technology's annual list of the Top 100 Government Contractors.

About Agile Defense: Agile Defense is a leading information technology (IT) services business in Reston, VA, with a number of U.S. Government clients, including several United States Civil agencies and various branches within the U.S. Department of Defense. We are in the business of innovation through information technology. We actively and directly engage our customers to shape innovative information technology offerings that create value and meet their end-users' needs. Our innovation occurs through partnering with our customers to develop their innovation vision – aligned with their enterprise-wide capabilities and their overall business strategy. These practices have worked well for both our customers and ourselves, and we intend to do more. In order to serve our customers still better, we recently have made significant investments in people, processes, systems, and innovation capabilities that have transformed us from a start-up company to a strong growth business.

CONTACT: Tim Strike, 703-891-1073

SOURCE MicroTech

Related Links

http://www.microtech.net

