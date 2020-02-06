MicroTech Selected for $4.2M Coast Guard Task Order

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech is proud to announce their selection for a $4.2M Task Order award for the United States Coast Guard for Communication Station Automated System (CSAS) support. The Task Order was awarded on the Veterans Technology Services 2 (VETS 2) Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

This Task Order will provide technical support and services for the continued sustainment and development of CSAS. CSAS supports the Coast Guard Communications Command (COMMCOM), which provides long-range communications services for the Coast Guard and the maritime public. These services are key elements of traditional missions such as Maritime Safety, Marine Environmental Protection, Maritime Law Enforcement, and National Security.

"Providing reliable lines of communication and situational awareness for those at the forefront of national security is a mission-critical priority for MicroTech and our customers," said Tony Jimenez, Founder, President, & CEO of MicroTech. "We are proud to work with the Coast Guard on this important program and will continue to leverage the best technology and deliver superior program management, and deeply value the Coast Guard's confidence in us."

About MicroTech: MicroTech is an award-winning Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and experienced provider of information technology and communications solutions. MicroTech offers a wide range of professional services focused on providing cutting-edge solutions with the customer at the forefront of every decision we make. Solving complex business challenges is our passion — we provide effective, practical solutions that can increase productivity, and decrease costs Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, our privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Consistently described as one of the "hottest Hispanic businesses in the nation," MicroTech ranked as the #1 Fastest Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. Our customers continually realize the business advantages of using MicroTech's innovative and reliable solutions and processes to get the job done.

