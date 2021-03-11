MicroTech Transfers its $50 Billion GSA EIS Contract Vehicle to Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Defined Technologies, LLC

TYSONS, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech is proud to announce that the General Services Administration (GSA) approved the transfer of MicroTech's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) Contract to MicroTech's wholly-owned subsidiary Defined Technologies, LLC. The transfer of the EIS contract was approved by GSA on November 18, 2020 and Defined Technologies, LLC, a small business concern, has assumed the role of the prime contractor on the EIS contract, having won nine (9) Task Orders since assuming the role as the prime, bringing its current total of Task Orders and Prime Contracts to 27. The Government's and contractor's rights and obligations remain unaffected. The EIS community will now see Defined Technologies, rather than MicroTech, in the EIS Public Pricer.

The EIS contract, a $50 Billion, 15-year contract, is the main component of GSA's telecommunications portfolio and was awarded to only ten prime contractors by GSA in 2016 as part of its transformative plan to modernize the government's IT, network, and telecommunications infrastructure. This contract replaces more than 90 expiring contracts into a single integrated Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle containing all of the services and solutions offered by those contracts as well as many new services and solutions.

"GSA EIS is one of the most important contracts to come out of the Federal Government in decades," states Tony Jimenez, Founder, President & CEO. "It is an honor for Defined Technologies to perform on this 15-year, $50 billion contract, especially considering the importance of the services, products, and solutions available to the government thru this Best-in-Class (BIC) designated contract."

Both MicroTech and Defined Technologies, LLC look forward to continuing to serve Federal agencies in their own sphere. For more information on how Defined Technologies, LLC plans to support Federal agencies via the GSA EIS contract, visit https://deftech.com/contracts.

About Defined Technologies: Defined Technologies, LLC provides Telecommunications, Support Services and Solutions, Engineering and Program Management in support of Telecom transformation, transitions, and implementations.

Defined Technologies duties include Intake and Transition Management, Service Request and Order Submission, Vendor Coordination and Installation, Service Disconnection, Billing and Invoice Analysis, Inventory Management, Problem Resolution functions, XaaS, and Telecom Rapid Prototyping required for Data, Voice, Co-located Hosting Services (CHS), Telecommunication transitions, Telephony products and supporting Voice, Video, and Data Communications systems.

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as the "hottest Hispanic business in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services, Solutions, and Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

