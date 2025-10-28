Microtek Learning Copilot Bootcamp Yields 30% Productivity Boost in Pilot Program

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microtek Learning, a leading provider of advanced technology training, today announced results from its pilot Microsoft Copilot Bootcamp, showing a 30% productivity gain among participating teams within weeks of completion.

Designed for IT professionals and knowledge workers, the bootcamp combines hands-on labs, real-world scenarios, and guided best practices for deploying Microsoft Copilot across Microsoft 365, Power Platform and Dynamics 365.

"Our pilot program participants weren't just learning about AI—they were embedding Copilot into workflows to drive measurable outcomes," said Neil Moore, Head of AI Training at Microtek Learning. "Seeing a 30% productivity lift this early confirms that targeted training is the key to realizing ROI from Copilot investments."

Pilot Highlights

30% Productivity Gains: Based on time-to-task and output volume metrics collected pre- and post-training.

Cross-Functional Impact: Participants included IT admins, business analysts, and team leaders from finance, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Practical Curriculum: Modules on prompt engineering, Copilot governance, workflow automation, and change management.

Participant Feedback: "We cut routine reporting time in half within two weeks," said Rony, Project Manager, Healthcare Company.

Why It Matters

With Microsoft Copilot rapidly rolling out to enterprises, organizations face a skills gap between installation and effective use. Microtek Learning's bootcamp addresses that gap—turning theory into measurable productivity improvements.

About the Copilot Bootcamp

Duration: 3 days of instructor-led sessions + 1 week of post-training support

Delivery: Virtual / On-Site

Outcome: Custom adoption roadmap and ROI measurement toolkit

About Microtek Learning

Microtek Learning is a trusted training partner for individuals and organizations seeking to develop expertise in Microsoft technologies, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and emerging AI solutions. Through its instructor-led training, self-paced learning, and vibrant alumni network, Microtek Learning empowers professionals to achieve meaningful career growth.

