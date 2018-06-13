Microtransactions in Video Games May Lead to Financial Troubles, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Video games are a booming industry that brings in billions every year to the various companies involved. Different platforms, genres, ratings and gameplay styles all influence a buyer's decision on which games to purchase. Most video games have fees attached to them of one form or another, but a more recent trend in video game purchasing may be giving people trouble: microtransactions. For borrowers with federal student loans, these smaller transactions can seem to be a great way to have a treat that won't break the bank. But Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, warns borrowers of pitfalls that can arise with microtransactions.

Microtransactions is a term typically applied to free-to-play games in an effort to bring revenue back to the developers. In free-to-play games, the relevance of microtransactions to the quality of gameplay can vary. For some games, microtransactions only cover cosmetic changes and gameplay remains the same. For others, purchases have to be made to be competitive, earning those games the term pay-to-win. There are levels in between the two extremes, but developers have to make the features purchasable appealing or people wouldn't go after them. The purchase amounts for microtransactions, like the name suggests, tends to be relatively small. But making multiple purchases for these small options can add up quickly. A buyer may not go for a full package of something that could cost upwards of $40 and may buy the $10 package instead. But making multiple purchases of the same value, can quickly add up if one isn't paying attention. "Making a few separate $10 purchases may not be too bad. But if someone is buying 10 $10 packages each day, that's $100. It may not feel too bad to start off with but if someone isn't keeping a serious eye on how much they're really spending, it can land them into financial trouble quickly," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

People deserve to treat themselves to comforts, even with financial responsibilities like student loans looming over them. But indulging in treats like popular phone games, which are a huge source of microtransactions, may lead to more harm than good. If financial struggles hit, even if a borrower was being responsible with game purchases, he or she can struggle with making payments and the quality of a borrower's life can go down. Ameritech Financial can assist federal student loan borrowers in applying for income-driven repayment programs that can potentially lower their monthly payments, which may give borrowers a chance to enjoy themselves again. "Video games may be a way to step outside of day-to-day troubles and relax for a bit. But too much of any good thing can spell trouble. It's important to keep an eye on all financial expenditures, and maintain needs before wants," said Knickerbocker.

