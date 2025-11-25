MicroTransponder Announces Positive Medicare Payment Change for Vivistim® Procedure

Effective January 1, 2026, the Vivistim® procedure is assigned to New Technology Ambulatory Payment Classification 1580, with an associated national average payment of approximately $45,000

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTransponder®, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company and developer of the breakthrough Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System for chronic stroke recovery, today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) assigned the Vivistim procedure to New Technology Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) 1580, with an associated national average payment of approximately $45,000 for procedures performed in the outpatient setting. The decision comes as part of CMS's publication of the 2026 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS), and the increased payment rate will be effective beginning January 1, 2026.

By establishing a payment level that is aligned with the resources required to support the Vivistim procedure, CMS's decision helps ensure that hospitals can offer this therapy on a sustainable basis, supporting broader access for Medicare beneficiaries.

"We are pleased with CMS's decision to assign the Vivistim procedure to New Technology APC 1580, ensuring appropriate reimbursement for this groundbreaking therapy," said Richard Foust, MicroTransponder's President and CEO. "This decision underscores the meaningful benefit of Vivistim Paired VNS Therapy and reaffirms that our technology addresses a critical unmet clinical need in stroke recovery. Importantly, this reimbursement change will help ensure access to Vivistim Therapy for eligible Medicare patients at leading stroke centers nationwide."

To learn more about the Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System, visit Vivistim.com/health-pros. Tap to review the clinical bibliography and safety information.

About MicroTransponder

MicroTransponder®, Inc., is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to transforming recovery for stroke survivors. The company's breakthrough Vivistim® Paired VNS™ Therapy is the first FDA-approved intervention designed to improve upper limb function in chronic ischemic stroke survivors. Vivistim Paired VNS Therapy combines targeted vagus nerve stimulation with goal-oriented functional activities to promote neuroplasticity and drive meaningful improvements in motor function. For more information, visit Vivistim.com and review safety information at Vivistim.com/safety.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristin Strauder

[email protected]

SOURCE MicroTransponder Inc.