Microvi Announces Demonstration of its MNE Technology as Part of $6.5 Million California Energy Commission Project

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microvi today announced that its MNE technology has been selected as part of an $6.5 million project funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC). The three-year project focuses on the development and demonstration of energy efficient wastewater treatment technologies for resource recovery and carbon diversion.

Microvi and a prominent group of partners led by Caliskaner Water Technologies Inc. (CWT) will be demonstrating the increased performance and economic benefits of the application of innovative technologies including MNE Technology for advanced wastewater treatment. The Linda Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF), located in Linda, California, has been selected as the project site.

"We are proud to partner with CWT and the CEC to demonstrate the significant benefits of our MNE Technology." said Fatemeh Shirazi, CEO of Microvi. "Through this project, we will advance the state of intensification technologies with a strong focus on energy efficiency and the circular economy."

"Microvi is at the forefront of developing advanced biological processes for various markets. I am looking forward in working with Microvi on this important project," said Onder Caliskaner, President of CWT.

The outcome of this project will provide a comprehensive comparison between the latest intensification technologies in the marketplace and lay the foundation for reducing net energy consumption and the generation of greenhouse gas emissions from wastewater processes.

Along with the recent commissioning of the first commercial side-stream treatment system in the Pacific U.S., the advantages of the Microvi MNE Technology have been demonstrated for ammonia and BOD removal with Scottish Water, for tertiary ammonia removal at Thames Water, and for tertiary ammonia and nitrate removal at Wessex Water.

About Microvi

Microvi is a transformative biology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area that delivers next-generation biotechnologies for the water, wastewater, bio-based chemicals, biofuels and biopharma industries. Microvi offers commercial technologies around the world to reduce waste, increase productivity and provide disruptive economics across the value chain. Learn more at http://www.microvi.com/.

About Caliskaner Water Technologies Inc.

Caliskaner Water Technologies, Inc. (CWT) is a niche civil and environmental engineering firm. CWT is led by Dr. Onder Caliskaner with 25 years of experience in research and technology development and providing project management, planning, process evaluation, and design services to private industries and public agencies. CWT is a recognized industry leader in emerging technologies such as primary filtration, carbon diversion, advanced primary treatment, and tertiary filtration. Conventional treatment technologies are being replaced or supplemented by emerging / leading edge technologies especially for process areas with high energy consumption or footprint requirement. With its foundational and deep understanding of conventional technologies, CWT uses this expertise in successfully evaluating the benefits and disadvantages of emerging and leading-edge technologies against conventional technologies. Learn more at www.cwatertech.com.

About the California Energy Commission (CEC)

California Energy Commission is the state's primary energy policy and planning agency. It is committed to reducing energy costs and environmental impacts of energy use - such as greenhouse gas emissions - while ensuring a safe, resilient, and reliable supply of energy. Established in 1974, the Energy Commission has seven core responsibilities: advancing state energy policy, encouraging energy efficiency, certifying thermal power plants, investing in energy innovation, developing renewable energy, transforming transportation and preparing for energy emergencies. Learn more at www.energy.ca.gov.

