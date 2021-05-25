Microvi Announces Strategic Collaboration with Murraysmith + Quincy in the United States

HAYWARD, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microvi is teaming up with Murraysmith + Quincy to deliver high-quality drinking water through its MicroNiche Engineering™ (MNE) solution to more communities in the United States.

With contaminants such as ammonia, nitrate, perchlorate, chlorinated solvents, 1,4-dioxane, and many others threatening public health and environmental sustainability, engineers need to embed water treatment infrastructure with affordable and reliable purification technology. The MNE platform does just this—providing clean drinking water cost-effectively and simply—all without producing a significant secondary waste stream. Microvi MNE™ is a single pass biological water treatment system that requires minimal startup, operation, and maintenance time with a smaller footprint than similar, alternative treatment methods.

"This new technology could be a game-changer for our clients and the communities that they serve. Not only could the Microvi MNE solution save clients millions of dollars right off the bat, but it could also allow for their communities to have access to clean drinking water at a lower cost. Murraysmith is eager to work with existing and new clients to integrate this cost-effective and reliable technology into our water treatment plant designs," said Lee Odell, Principal Engineer at Murraysmith + Quincy Engineering.

"We continue to best position our MNE solutions for long-term profitable growth. This strategic partnership with MurraySmith + Quincy enables us to create a more focused business around our technology offering for nitrogen removal in the drinking water sector. We will also boost our innovation and business development efforts to capture emerging trends in the drinking water market," said Dr. Fatemeh Shirazi, CEO of Microvi.

Murraysmith + Quincy Engineering was founded in 1980 with a key mission to provide high-quality municipal engineering services to public agencies. With 18 offices around the western United States, they work with communities of all sizes to design cost-effective water, wastewater, and stormwater solutions.

Partnerships between Microvi and engineering firms who design public water infrastructure will provide end-to-end solutions that can treat a myriad of groundwater contaminants for complex public water projects—making clean and safe water more accessible to communities around the world.

About Murraysmith + Quincy Engineering

Founded in 1980, Murraysmith is a public infrastructure engineering firm of over 300 staff helping to craft the communities they live in. Founded with the key mission of providing high-value engineering services to public agencies, 99 percent of the firm's current business is for public sector clients. With 18 offices located in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Colorado, public agencies in the western US depend on Murraysmith to provide high-quality solutions to their complex public works engineering projects. Personally invested in client success, Murraysmith works as an extension of public agency staff to help communities prosper. In May 2019, Murraysmith and Quincy Engineering merged to enhance their technical expertise and abilities to serve their clients. As a combined firm, they currently serve local public agencies with a full range of civil engineering and planning services. For more information, visit www.murraysmith.us.

About Microvi

Microvi is a transformative biology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area that delivers next-generation biotechnologies for the water, wastewater, bio-based chemicals, biofuels and biopharma industries. Microvi offers commercial technologies around the world to reduce waste, increase productivity and provide disruptive economics across the value chain. Learn more at www.microvi.com.

