Microvi Awarded $1.12 Million by the National Institutes of Health to Develop Precision Biological Processes with Machine Learning and Bioinformatics

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microvi announced today that they have been awarded a $1.12 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to apply machine learning and bioinformatics to develop a new generation of biological treatment processes. In collaboration with Nexilico, Inc., the project will drive breakthrough improvements in the removal of complex pollutants in water at unprecedented rates and effectiveness.

The project combines Microvi's MicroNiche Engineering (MNE) Platform with Nexilico's machine learning and microbiome modeling platforms. The outcome of this combination will have the potential to predict optimal microorganisms for a given water treatment application, drive the development of more targeted solutions, and increase the reliability and success of how those solutions can be applied.

"This groundbreaking effort pushes the boundaries of what is currently possible in biological technologies." said Ameen Razavi, Chief Innovation Officer at Microvi. "Never before has there been an ability to design, implement and sustain such precise biological solutions to address a myriad of opportunities across the water and wastewater industry."

"We are excited to continue our collaboration with Microvi on this innovative project" said Mohammad Soheilypour, Chief Executive Officer at Nexilico. "This project will demonstrate the potential of advanced computational biology techniques to enhance development of disruptive microbiome-based technologies."

Building on a novel computational platform called EnviroABM that was designed and validated in Phase I, this new funding will also leverage bioinformatics databases to develop tailored microbiomes for degrading a wide range of compounds.

By being able to predict which microorganisms metabolize specific compounds, this project will ultimately offer powerful new solutions that can be implemented faster and with optimal degradation kinetics for widespread pollutant classes such as polyfluorinated compounds (PFCs), volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and heavy metals.

Microvi has developed a robust portfolio of cutting-edge projects for a number of applications across the water, wastewater and bio-based chemicals sectors. Along with a project focused on tertiary ammonia removal completed at Thames Water in the UK, the technology was selected for the first full scale wastewater sidestream treatment project in the San Francisco Bay and for drinking water treatment at Cucamonga Valley Water District.

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit www.nih.gov.

About the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

NIEHS supports research to understand the effects of the environment on human health and is part of the National Institutes of Health. For more information on NIEHS or environmental health topics, visit www.niehs.nih.gov.

About Nexilico

Nexilico is a life sciences and biotechnology company that employs the power of computational and systems biology to address challenging problems in medicine and biotechnology. As a pioneer in advanced in silico microbiome technologies, Nexilico advances scientific understanding about the role of microbiomes in health and disease and leverages that information to develop novel microbiome-based technologies. Learn more at www.nexilico.com .

About Microvi

Microvi is a transformative biology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area that delivers next-generation biotechnologies for the water, wastewater, bio-based chemicals, biofuels and biopharma industries. Microvi offers commercial technologies around the world to reduce waste, increase productivity and provide disruptive economics across the value chain. Learn more at www.microvi.com.

