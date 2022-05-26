Microvi Awarded Arizona's First Commercial Biological Nitrate Treatment Plant by the City of Goodyear

HAYWARD, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microvi, a leader in enabling biological solutions for various industries, announced today that it was awarded a contract by the City of Goodyear, Arizona, for a commercial groundwater nitrate treatment plant. This plant will be the first commercial biological nitrate treatment in the state of Arizona and Microvi's first installation in the state. The plant is scheduled to be commissioned in the summer of 2022 and will utilize Microvi's novel MicroNiche Engineering (MNE) technology. Microvi is partnering with Felix Construction and NCS Engineering Inc.

"This plant represents a key milestone for Microvi as we expand our offerings to other states which are challenged by a lack of drinking water supplies due to drought and population growth,'' said Dr. Fatemeh Shirazi, Microvi's CEO. "We are pleased to bring our cost-effective innovation and many years of commercial operating experience to the City of Goodyear and other municipalities in Arizona."

Nitrate is one of the most widespread contaminants in groundwater globally and can have significant human health impacts. Historically, the City of Goodyear, with a rapidly growing population of over 101,000, has blended water from multiple wells to reduce the level of nitrate to below the Maximum Contaminant Limit (MCL). By implementing Microvi's MNE system, nitrate levels will be reduced to far below the MCL standard, reducing the City's need to blend water from other wells.

"We're excited to introduce this innovative technology to our drinking water treatment system," said Barbara Chappell, Goodyear Public Works Deputy Director. "The Microvi system has exceeded our treatment goals while providing an economical and environmentally friendly operation."

Unlike conventional nitrate treatment processes such as reverse osmosis and ion exchange, Microvi's MNE treatment technology degrades nitrate in water without producing a significant waste stream, thereby reducing the need for secondary treatment and disposal. The single-pass MNE system also requires minimal operator time and features reduced maintenance requirements compared to conventional technologies.

This project follows a number of successful full-scale commercial plants including Sunny Slope Water Company and the City of San Juan Bautista as well as a groundbreaking commercial wastewater sidestream treatment project at Oro Loma Sanitary District's 12 million gallons per day (MGD) plant.

About Microvi

Microvi is a transformative biology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area that delivers next-generation biotechnologies for the water, wastewater, bio-based chemicals, biofuels and biopharma industries. Microvi offers commercial technologies around the world to reduce waste, increase productivity and provide disruptive economics across the value chain. Learn more at www.microvi.com .

