Microvi Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

HAYWARD, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microvi, an advanced materials company focused on providing safe water, sustainable chemicals and a clean environment, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". Microvi was founded in 2008 by Dr. Fatemeh Shirazi, CEO and CTO.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

This year's Tech Pioneers are emerging innovators from a diverse set of industries. These firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The focus areas of this year's Tech Pioneers include: agtech, smart cities, cleantech, supply chain, manufacturing, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles and drones. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as 25% of 2019 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from many different regions beyond the United States and Silicon Valley. In fact, this year's class of 56 firms represent every continent except Antarctica. The full list of technology pioneers can be found here.

"We're excited to welcome Microvi to this year's innovative class of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "Microvi and its fellow pioneers are leaders in using novel technologies to transform their industries. We see great potential for these next generation companies to shape solutions to global challenges and improve society for years to come."

"Receiving this prestigious acknowledgement as 2019 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum is a great honour," said Microvi's CEO Dr. Fatemeh Shirazi. "It is confirmation of the impactful work we are doing to provide safe and equal access to water, driving towards a sustainable environment and improving the lives of many people worldwide. We are proud to join this cohort representing the fastest growing, most impactful companies in the world today."

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 59 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers19

More information on past winners can be found here.

About Microvi: Microvi is a green technology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area delivering next-generation biotechnologies for the water, wastewater and renewable chemical industries. Microvi offers commercial technologies around the world reducing waste, increasing productivity and providing disruptive economics. (www.microvi.com).

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

Media Contact:

Karin Kidder

510-344-0668

217315@email4pr.com

SOURCE Microvi

Related Links

http://www.microvi.com/

