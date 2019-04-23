Microvi Wins Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards in London

HAYWARD, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microvi Biotech Inc. announced today that they won Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year at the Global Water Awards held at the Natural History Museum in London, UK on April 9.

Established in 2006 by Global Water Intelligence, the awards recognize the most important achievements in the international water industry within several categories, and reward those initiatives in the water, wastewater and desalination sectors that are moving the industry forward through improved operating performance, innovative technology adoption and sustainable financial models.

"Receiving this prestigious global award is important recognition of the work we are doing to push the limits of what is possible in the water industry," said Dr. Fatemeh Shirazi, CEO and CTO of Microvi. "We are honored to receive this award for our revolutionary platform technology, Microvi MNE—driving improvements in performance, efficiency and cost."

Microvi MNE uses novel biocatalytic composites (biocatalysts) that intensify biological processes while maintaining a controlled population of microorganisms at a much higher density than existing technologies. Despite the complexity of the biocatalysts, the design and operation of the systems are simple.

Microvi's wastewater technology has significant advantages over conventional water treatment processes. It requires a smaller footprint and does not generate biological solids, while removing BOD, ammonia, phosphorus and nitrate. The solution is operator friendly, stable, robust, and can be used in existing infrastructure.

In addition to fully operating installations in Australia and the US for drinking water, wastewater trials include three currently operating in the UK: removal of TBOD and ammonia in primary settled influent at Scottish Water, phosphorus removal and recovery at Southern Water and ammonia removal in cold temperatures at Thames Water.

About Microvi

Microvi is a green technology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area that delivers next-generation biotechnologies for the water, wastewater and renewable chemical industries. Microvi offers commercial technologies around the world to reduce waste, increase productivity and provide disruptive economics across the value chain. Learn more at www.microvi.com.

