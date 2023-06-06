Microwave Antenna Market to Surpass USD 3.18 Billion By 2031 | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Microwave Antenna Market Segments - by Type (Micro Strip Patch Antenna, Horn Antenna, Parabolic Antenna, Plasma Antenna, and MIMO Antenna), Band Type (C Band, X Band, Ku Band, K Band, Ka Band, Q Band, W Band, and Others), Component (Wave Guider Duplexer, Hybrid, Wave Guider Filter, Wave Guide to Coaxial Adapter, and Others), Application (Telecommunication, Governments, Aerospace and Defense, Space, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 1.81 Billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 3.18 Billion expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% by the end of 2031. The market is propelled by the rising product demand for microwave antennas from different industries.

Recent Development:

In January 2022, mWAVE Industries LLC designed and manufactured standard antenna products and launched a novel XL-Band, RHCP Widebeam Telemetry Horn Antenna operating between 6.0 and 8.0 GHz. Several other manufacturers focus on R&D activities to improve product usage in various applications.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

CommScope

Rosenberger

Radio Frequency Systems

Infinite Electronics International, Inc.

Tessco

Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech. co, Ltd

Guangdong Tongyu Communication Co, Ltd.

Guilin Andly Communication Technologies Co., Ltd.

Custom Microwave Inc.

mWAVE Industries LLC

Southwest Antennas

Chelton Limited

Antesky Science Technology Inc.

Wireless Excellence Limited

Allis Communications Co., LTD

SiChuan XiangYue Power Line Components Co., Ltd.

Cobham France SAS

Gospell Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Nanhai Microwave Communications Equipment Co., Ltd.

RF Engineering & Energy Resource

Antel Antenna Co., Ltd.

Kavveri Telecoms

Arkivator Telecom

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, band type, component, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Microwave Antenna Market

On the basis of region, the global microwave antenna market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market due to the growing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity. Expansion of the telecommunication industry is expected to boost the market in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Microwave antenna is a device that broadcasts microwave transmissions between two or more locations. It is used for receiving microwave signals from space and radiating microwave signals into space.

Demand for microwave antennas is rising from governments, defense, telecommunications, and space industries. It plays an important role telecommunication industry due to its capability to transmit and receive data.

Rising demand for mobile devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) has upsurged the demand for wireless communication. This, in turn likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

The demand for 6G and 7G networks is increasing and is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players. Moreover, expanding telecommunication infrastructure is expected to fuel the market.

The parabolic antenna segment is expected to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period, owing to its benefits, including high directivity.

segment is expected to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period, owing to its benefits, including high directivity. The C band segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years due to its economical bandwidth.

segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years due to its economical bandwidth. The hybrid segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate due to its ability to operate systems at high frequencies.

Read 291 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Microwave Antenna Market Segments - by Type (Micro Strip Patch Antenna, Horn Antenna, Parabolic Antenna, Plasma Antenna, and MIMO Antenna), Band Type (C Band, X Band, Ku Band, K Band, Ka Band, Q Band, W Band, and Others), Component (Wave Guider Duplexer, Hybrid, Wave Guider Filter, Wave Guide to Coaxial Adapter, and Others), Application (Telecommunication, Governments, Aerospace and Defense, Space, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Micro Strip Patch Antenna

Horn Antenna

Parabolic Antenna

Plasma Antenna

MIMO Antenna

Band Type

C Band

X Band

Ku Band

K Band

Ka Band

Q Band

W Band

Others

Component

Wave Guider Duplexer

Hybrid

Wave Guider Filter

Wave Guide to Coaxial Adapter

Others

Application

Telecommunication

Governments

Aerospace and Defense

Space

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

