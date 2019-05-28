Microwave Journal and Pasternack Discuss a Revolution in Quick-Turn, High-Reliability Cable Assemblies

As part of Microwave Journal's Frequency Matters video series, Pasternack was asked to discuss their new line of high-reliability MIL-DTL and thermally conditioned coaxial assemblies that offer a myriad of connector and cable options and are also available to be shipped same day.

Pasternack is changing the paradigm for Hi-Rel cable assemblies, enabling customers to have parts shipped the same day the order is placed. This is a game-changer for these assemblies, where the standard specification and ordering process in the industry has involved weeks or months. Pasternack has made a significant business investment in the necessary materials, processes, test equipment and personnel to offer these military-grade, high-reliability cable assemblies in an "off-the-shelf" capacity – built and shipped same day. Each military-grade, high-reliability cable assembly also includes full test reporting and lot traceability for all component parts.

"We are very pleased and honored to be selected for Microwave Journal's Frequency Matters video series and to have the opportunity to inform the industry about the revolution we've started in the area of Hi-Rel cable assemblies. High-reliability assemblies, used in mission-critical applications for defense/aerospace, avionics, SATCOM and more, have traditionally required lead times of 12 to 18 weeks. Our mission at Pasternack is to be the urgent needs supplier of RF and microwave products, available to be shipped same day. We have expanded this capability for same-day shipment to include high-reliability cable assemblies and are currently offering over 250 models with MIL-DTL-17 and temperature conditioned components. In the coming months and year, our offering will be extended to include even more connector and cable types," said Steve Ellis, Pasternack Product Manager.

To view the Frequency Matters video, please visit this link.

To find out more about Pasternack's MIL-DTL cables with same-day shipping click here.

For more information on Pasternack's thermally conditioned Hi-Rel cables please click here.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same-day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Pasternack

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

Related Links

http://www.pasternack.com

