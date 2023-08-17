Microwave radio market to grow by USD 20.86 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for point-to-point communication networks drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microwave radio market size is expected to increase by USD 20,867.98 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.93%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Broadcasting industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The microwave radio market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microwave Radio Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The global microwave radio market is steadily becoming more competitive due to evolving standards, significant changes in smart technologies, rising product awareness among end-users, and product launches in line with customer requirements. The global microwave radio market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market. The microwave radio market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Company Offerings

Aviat Networks Inc. - The company offers microwave radio namely Aviat Eclipse microwave radio.

The company offers microwave radio through its subsidiary E-band Coomunication LLC.

The company offers microwave radios such as IP-20C.

Key Market Segmentation

This microwave radio market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (hybrid microwave radio, packet microwave radio, and TDM microwave radio), application (communication, power utilities, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The hybrid microwave radio (HMR) segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for HMR is growing in various industries, including telecommunications, transportation, oil and gas, and defense. This growing demand is due to the increasing number of connected devices and applications requiring high-speed data transmission. According to the IoT Analytics report, the number of global IoT connections reached 14.3 billion active IoT endpoints in 2022, with an 18% year-on-year (YoY) growth rate. Hence, such factors boost the HMR segment of the microwave radio market during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Due to the increasing adoption of 5G technologies and automation in industries, the market is estimated to grow in the region. Factors such as the increasing penetration of the Internet, higher adoption of mobile computing devices (such as smartphones), and the rapidly growing IoT infrastructure are the major factors driving the growth. Furthermore, there is a high revenue contribution from this region due to the presence of numerous consumer electronic device manufacturers, including SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, Sony, Micromax, MI, and dozens of other Chinese manufacturers, creating a huge demand for transceiver chips in APAC.

Companies Mentioned

Aviat Networks Inc.

Axxcss Wireless Solutions Inc.

Cambium Networks Corp.

Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Curvalux UK Ltd.

DragonWave X

Extreme Networks Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intracom SA Telecommunications Solutions

NEC Corp.

Netgear Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Proxim Wireless Corp.

RAD Data Communications Ltd.

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Spa

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Ubiquiti Inc.

ZTE Corp.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for point-to-point communication networks drives market growth. These days, in order to communicate, share information, and access cloud-based applications, businesses, industries, and governments require high-speed, reliable, and cost-effective communication networks. Furthermore, point-to-point communication networks and microwave radio systems are also being used as alternatives in places where fiber optic cables cannot be installed due to distance, environmental factors, or terrain. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Spectrum allocation issues related to microwave radio challenge the growth of the market. The competition for spectrum allocation by various wireless technologies, such as cellular networks, Wi-Fi, and satellite communication are major challenges. Furthermore, regulatory authorities cannot keep up with the demand and innovation in the wireless industry, leading to spectrum scarcity for microwave radio users. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The residential microwave oven market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,313.45 million. This residential microwave oven market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (countertop microwave oven and built-in microwave oven), product (microwave oven without smart connectivity and microwave oven with smart connectivity), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing disposable income of consumers is driving growth in residential microwave ovens.

The millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market size is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 7.37% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,609.14 million. This millimeter wave and microwave rf transceiver market report extensively cover market segmentation by application (mobile phones, tablets, PCs and laptops, smart TVs, and set-top boxes) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The advent of carrier aggregation is one of the key drivers in the global millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market.

Microwave Radio Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,867.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 16.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aviat Networks Inc., Axxcss Wireless Solutions Inc., Cambium Networks Corp., Ceragon Networks Ltd., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Curvalux UK Ltd., DragonWave X, Extreme Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intracom SA Telecommunications Solutions, NEC Corp., Netgear Inc., Nokia Corp., Proxim Wireless Corp., RAD Data Communications Ltd., SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Spa, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Ubiquiti Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

