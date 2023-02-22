Microwave Transmission Equipment Market for Mobile Backhaul Grew Seven Percent in 2022,According to Dell'Oro Group

E/V Band Shipments Grew 40 Percent in 4Q 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Microwave Transmission equipment market grew two percent in 2022 to $3 billion. The market growth in the year was driven entirely by mobile backhaul, which grew seven percent. E-band radio shipments returned to a double-digit growth rate in 4Q 2022 due to the start of 5G rollouts in India. In the quarter, radio transceiver shipments grew nearly 40 percent year-over-year.

"Demand for Microwave Transmission is on the rise as 5G deployments expand geographically," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "We are expecting this growth trend to continue for many more years," added Yu.

Highlights from the 4Q 2022 Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report:

Mobile network operators continued to install more wireless backhaul, driving a large increase in demand for Microwave Transmission equipment in 2022. A further five percent increase in mobile backhaul demand is projected for 2023.

Component shortages began to ease in late 2022. By the fourth quarter, the revenue shortfall from inadequate supply declined to only a percent.

Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia held the highest revenue share in 2022. Among these top three manufacturers, Huawei was the only vendor to increase its market share.

Huawei regained two percentage points of market share in the year. The company significantly improved its share across all regions with the exception of countries that exclude Huawei gear for geopolitical reasons.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, ports/radio transceivers shipped, and average selling prices by capacities (low, high, and E/V Band). The report tracks point-to-point TDM, Packet, and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations. To purchase this report, please contact [email protected]

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

