Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Forecasted to Grow 5 Percent in 2023, According to Dell'Oro Group

E/V Band Shipments Predicted to Grow 35 Percent

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Microwave Transmission equipment market is forecast to grow 5 percent in 2023. Demand for E-band systems, which are capable of transmitting data at rates up to 20 Gbps, is expected to dramatically increase this year. E/V Band shipment volumes are predicted to grow 35 percent year-over-year.

"Microwave Transmission equipment demand is in a growth cycle due to 5G," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "This growth cycle began in 2021 and is expected to drive increasing demand for microwave equipment for many more years. Among the wireless backhaul technologies, E-band systems are positioned to benefit the most since these products can easily meet the requirements for 5G backhaul," added Yu.

Highlights from the 1Q 2023 Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report:

Microwave Transmission market growth in 2023 will be driven by higher demand in both mobile backhaul and the Vertical markets.

Huawei held the highest share in the quarter and trailing four-quarter period. The manufacturers with the next highest shares were Ericsson, Nokia, and Ceragon.

Aviat Networks announced the intent to acquire NEC's wireless backhaul business. The addition of NEC's microwave business could improve Aviat's share rank from top-six to top-three.

Microwave transmission equipment demand significantly increased in the Indian region. Compared to the same period a year ago, microwave revenue nearly doubled in 1Q 2023.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, ports/radio transceivers shipped, and average selling prices by capacities (low, high, and E/V Band). The report tracks point-to-point TDM, Packet, and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations. To purchase this report, please contact [email protected]

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group