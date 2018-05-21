Microwave Transmission Market Revenue Grew 9 Percent in 1Q 2018

"The Microwave Transmission market dramatically improved in 1Q 2018," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President with Dell'Oro Group. "Following two years of market contraction due to fewer LTE cell site deployments and upgrades, we had expected another year of decline until volume deployments of 5G NR occurred in late 2019. Yet, the Microwave Transmission market posted a strong first quarter and is expected to turn a positive full year," continued Yu.

Top Four Microwave Transmission Manufacturers in 1Q 2018 Rank Manufacturers Shipment Share Growth Y/Y 1 NEC 28 % 48 % 2 Huawei 20 % -13 % 3 Ericsson 14 % 46 % 4 Nokia 6 % 35 %

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2018 Microwave Transmission Quarterly Report:

Packet Microwave comprised nearly 45 percent of the total Microwave Transmission market revenue in the quarter.

E/V Band system revenue grew year-over-year (Y/Y) for a 23 rd consecutive quarter, and is projected to grow for at least another five years.

consecutive quarter, and is projected to grow for at least another five years. The country with the largest demand for Microwave Transmission equipment is India ; 17 percent of global shipments during the past twelve months ending March 2018 were for use in India .

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, ports/radio transceivers shipped, and average selling prices by capacities (low, high and E/V Band). The report tracks point-to-point TDM, Packet and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations. To purchase this report, contact Daisy Kwok at +1 650 622 9400 x227 or email Daisy@DellOro.com.

