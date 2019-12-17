Microzu New Safe and Secure Platform for Holidays Shoppers

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microzu, US-based leader in E-commerce, is pleased to announce the launch of its new web based platform in an effort to help both consumers and entrepreneurs, particularly during this holiday season, to find a dynamic online marketplace through which they can shop and sell from a selection of quality hand-picked products.

According to Reggie Abbott, Senior Strategist at Microzu, the latest platform redesign is based on an effort to make Microzu.com the go-to place where shoppers can find quality products and process their orders quickly and easily, all without having to worry about any hidden costs or extra fees.

In addition to existing marketplace entrepreneurs, bloggers have an opportunity to generate revenue by becoming Microzu affiliates.

Mr. Abbott mentioned that one of the greatest tangible benefit of shopping and partnering with Microzu is the vast potential for opportunities that the platform is offering to both seasoned entrepreneurs and everyday consumers.

As the holiday season rolls on, Microzu is poised to position itself as a more ethically balanced alternative to other megalithic marketplace behemoths like Amazon, Etsy or EBay.

