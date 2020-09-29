MICT Subsidiary Micronet Receives Initial Orders from One of the Largest Automotive OEM Truck Manufacturers in Europe

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the "Company"), announced today that its majority-owned subsidiary Micronet Ltd. ("Micronet") has received initial orders from a leading European truck manufacturer for units of its new SmartHub and SmartTab 8 tablets. These are the first orders received from this customer, a very significant Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) with tens of thousands of trucks manufactured and sold worldwide.

These orders were received as part of a field trial conducted by the customer under a broader commercial framework agreement expected to be signed in the near future. Representing Micronet's first potentially significant engagement with a leading OEM to provide independent telematics services, the Company believes this new engagement has significant revenue potential for Micronet, subject to timing and quantities ordered.

Commenting on this significant development, Darren Mercer, CEO of MICT, said, "We are very excited for Micronet to be working with such a significant OEM. Selling directly to OEMs means Micronet's advanced telematics products can be integrated into new trucks at the assembly line, thus potentially increasing significantly the number of units sold and establishing Micronet products an industry standard. These initial orders and the expected broader commercial agreement framework with its new OEM customer are a testament to the strength of Micronet's proprietary technology and product base. We look forward to Micronet's anticipated signing of the broader agreement and expect commercial orders under the broader agreement during the first quarter of 2021."

About MICT, Inc.

MICT, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT) operates through its subsidiaries, Global Fintech Holdings Intermediate Ltd. ("GFH") and Micronet Ltd. ("Micronet"). GFH's versatile proprietary trading technology platform is designed to serve a large number of high growth sectors in the global fintech space. Primary areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading and sales of insurance products in several high-growth foreign markets including Asia where GFH owns a substantial propriety database of users. Micronet operates in the growing commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market, mainly in the United States. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments.

