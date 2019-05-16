MICT to Host Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results For First Quarter of 2019

MONTVALE, N.J., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2019, on Monday, May 20, 2019, prior to the opening of the market. Management will host a conference call on May 21, 2019 to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. EDT.



The Company invites all those interested in participating in the call to dial: 1-866-860-9642. Callers from outside of the U.S. may access the call by dialing 972-3-918- 0692. Please dial in a few minutes before 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may also access a live webcast of the conference at:

www.veidan-stream.com/micronetq1-2019.html



A telephone replay of the call will be available for two weeks at: 1 -888 -269 - 0005, outside of the U.S: 972- 3-925- 5940

About MICT, Inc.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), via its equity interest in Micronet Ltd., provides rugged mobile devices for the growing commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market. Micronet develops, manufactures and provides mobile computing platforms for the mobile logistics management market in the U.S., Europe and Israel. American manufactured systems are designed for outdoor and challenging work environments in trucking, distribution, logistics, public safety and construction.

