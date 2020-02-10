MICT to Host Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results For Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQCM: MICT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2019, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 prior to the opening of the market. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. eastern standard time (EDT) that day.

MICT invites all those interested in participating in the call to dial 1-888-298-5973. Callers from outside of the United States may access the call by dialing: from Europe (including London) dial +448-0818-90708 and from Israel +972-79-939-8931.

User pin: 4444

Please dial in a few minutes before 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may also access a live webcast of the conference call through http://mixlr.com/servicesmict/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available for two weeks at: 1-888 -298 5973. Callers from outside of the U.S- may access the call by dialing: from Europe (including London) dial +448-0818-90708 and from Israel +972-79-939-8931.

User pin: 3333

About MICT, Inc.

MICT, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT) operates through Micronet Ltd. ("Micronet"), a former subsidiary, in which MICT previously held a majority ownership interest that has since been diluted to a minority ownership interest. Micronet operates in the growing commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market, mainly in the United States. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures and sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments.

