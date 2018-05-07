MICT to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

The Company invites all those interested in participating in the call to dial: 1-866-860-9642. Callers from outside of the U.S may access the call by dialing 972-3-918-0650. Please dial a few minutes before 9:00 am Eastern Time. Participants may also access a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of Micronet Enertec's website at:

http://www.veidan-stream.com/micronetq1-2018.html

A telephone replay of the call will be available for two weeks at: 1-866-276-1485, outside of the U.S: 972-3-925-5941.

About Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc.



Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: MICT) operates through two primary companies, Enertec Systems 2001 Ltd its wholly-owned subsidiary, and Micronet Ltd., in which it has a controlling interest. Micronet operates in the growing commercial MRM market, mainly in the United States. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures and sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments. Enertec operates in the Defense and Aerospace markets and designs, develops, manufactures and supplies various customized military computer-based systems for missile defense systems, command and control and others. The Company's products, solutions and services are designed to perform in severe environments and battlefield conditions. For more information, please visit: www.micronet-enertec.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

