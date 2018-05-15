MiCTA Issues An RFP For Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA)

SAGINAW, Mich., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- MiCTA, a national non-profit technology consortium will be issuing a Request For Proposals from qualified vendors of Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA) under the terms of a Master Service Agreement on May 15th. Vendors that wish to receive a copy of the RFP should contact MiCTA to express interest in receiving a copy of the RFP once it has been released. The deadline to respond is July 20th, 2018.
"The RFP seeks to identify qualified Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA) vendors across the United States," says Tim von Hoff, Chief Executive Officer of MiCTA. "Many of our members would like to take advantage of programs including telecommunications, VoIP, internet access, specialty services and applications, structured cabling, NG-911, towers, equipment and services. By evaluating qualified TISA vendors under a competitive Request for Proposal process, MiCTA aims to streamline and reduce the cost of purchasing and implementing TISA solutions."
For more information about the current RFP, or to request a copy, interested potential vendors should contact MiCTA through its website, at http://www.mictatech.org or email rfp@mictatech.org. Information about the RFP can be found under the "News and Announcements" tab.
About
MiCTA, located at 4805 Towne Centre, Suite 100 in Saginaw, MI, represents thousands of non-profit entities from the higher education, K-12, healthcare, library, government and charitable sectors. Nationally, MiCTA seeks to resolve common voice, video and data issues, provide timely information on the latest communications technologies, participate in legislative and regulatory discussions that affect its membership with regard to these vital technologies, and purchase telecommunications, video, data, e-learning and emergency notification systems at substantial discounts for its membership. More information about MiCTA is available at our website, at http://www.mictatech.org.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micta-issues-an-rfp-for-telecom-internet-services--applications-tisa-300648130.html
SOURCE MiCTA
Share this article