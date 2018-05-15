"The RFP seeks to identify qualified Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA) vendors across the United States," says Tim von Hoff, Chief Executive Officer of MiCTA. "Many of our members would like to take advantage of programs including telecommunications, VoIP, internet access, specialty services and applications, structured cabling, NG-911, towers, equipment and services. By evaluating qualified TISA vendors under a competitive Request for Proposal process, MiCTA aims to streamline and reduce the cost of purchasing and implementing TISA solutions."

For more information about the current RFP, or to request a copy, interested potential vendors should contact MiCTA through its website, at http://www.mictatech.org or email rfp@mictatech.org. Information about the RFP can be found under the "News and Announcements" tab.

About

MiCTA, located at 4805 Towne Centre, Suite 100 in Saginaw, MI, represents thousands of non-profit entities from the higher education, K-12, healthcare, library, government and charitable sectors. Nationally, MiCTA seeks to resolve common voice, video and data issues, provide timely information on the latest communications technologies, participate in legislative and regulatory discussions that affect its membership with regard to these vital technologies, and purchase telecommunications, video, data, e-learning and emergency notification systems at substantial discounts for its membership. More information about MiCTA is available at our website, at http://www.mictatech.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micta-issues-an-rfp-for-telecom-internet-services--applications-tisa-300648130.html

SOURCE MiCTA

Related Links

http://www.mictatech.org

