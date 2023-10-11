MicuRx announces poster presentation and participation in ID Week 2023 Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti-infective therapies for treating life-threatening infections, announces that a poster on our preclinical product, MRX-6038, will be presented at ID Week entitled "In vitro Potency of a Leucyl-tRNA Synthetase Inhibitor, MRX-6038, Against Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Mycobacterium avium, and Mycobacterium abscessus." The poster will be presented by the lead investigator, Dr. Michael Cynamon on behalf of his colleagues, Dr. Carolyn Shoen, Michelle DeStefano, and MicuRx's head of biology, Dr. Wen Wang.

The poster number 2148 will be presented on 14 October, 2023 in the scientific section entitled Antimicrobial Novel Agents.

About MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MicuRx is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on novel therapeutics for infectious diseases. With global independent intellectual property and competitiveness, we are committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative drugs for unmet medical needs. Since the company was founded in 2007, MicuRx has adhered to the principle of "Better therapy through superior medicine", focusing on the increasingly serious problem of global antimicrobial resistance.

For more information, please visit the official website of MicuRx Pharmaceuticals at www.micurxchina.com.

About MRX-6038

MRX-6038 is a new novel leucyl-tRNA synthetase inhibitor with excellent antimicrobial activity against a wide range of Mycobacterium species, including M. tuberculosis, M. avium complex (MAC), and M. abscessus complex (MAb), including known drug-resistant strains. The product is current in preclinical development with a global clinical program in non-tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) anticipated for registration in major markets.

About Mycobacterial Infections

Worldwide, approximately 2 billion people are infected with M. tuberculosis (TB) and 500 million infected with various species of non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) with many infections remaining undiagnosed. Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) and Mycobacterium abscessus are the most frequently encountered NTM species, and multi-drug resistance is becoming common in NTM and TB. Mycobacteria are challenging, very difficult to treat infections typically found in the lungs, but can appear in the skin, lymph nodes and other locations. Treatment of TB and NTM includes a complicated regimen of 3-4 antibiotics for many months or even years, with limited treatment options. Clinical success rates are typically less than 50% and recurrence or reinfection is common. Drug toxicities are extensive and typically demand treatment modification.[1] Significant unmet needs exist for safer and more effective therapies. According to the WHO, a total of 1.6 million people died from TB in 2021 (including 187 000 people with HIV). Worldwide, TB is the 13th leading cause of death and the second leading infectious killer after COVID-19 (above HIV and AIDS).[1]   

